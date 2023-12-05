When Is the Next Partner Event in Monopoly GO?

Partner events are an integral part of Monopoly GO, and you may be wondering when the next one is, so here’s the answer that I’ve found.

When Is Monopoly GO’s Next Partner Event?

At the time of writing, a very limited number of players have a partner event called “Baking Partners” going on in Monopoly GO. From what I can tell, this event only seems to be available in Portugal, which means you either need to be in that country or using a VPN to pretend like you’re there. I don’t recommend the latter, because it seems like a ton of trouble for an event you’ll eventually get.

If you’re outside of Portugal, there’s no partner event going on, and Scopely, the company behind Monopoly GO, hasn’t formally announced one. However, it’s not too difficult to come up with a fair estimate.

“Thanksgiving Partners” and “Spooky Car Partners” ran over American Thanksgiving and Halloween, respectively. It seems likely that “Baking Partners” will thus run over Christmas or slightly before for those outside of Portugal. That being said, it’s possible, based on the spacing between Monopoly GO partner events in the past, that the next one may occur as early as early- to mid-December. This article will be updated once we know for sure.

How Partner Events Work in Monopoly GO

“Partner Events,” which generally occur every month in Monopoly GO, see players teaming up with either someone on their friend’s list or a random person online to accomplish a task. You’ll generally collect a certain type of token and then use that to spin a wheel, which will determine how many points you get. You can bet more tokens to increase the amount you get from spinning. Be cautious, though: Once you’ve got a partner, you’re stuck with them for the entire event. It’s good to keep that in mind and to make sure you’re working with people you know or trust.

How to Get Points in Partner Events Easily

Getting points in “Partner Events” in Monopoly GO can be pretty easy overall. You’ll often get them just for doing whatever event is currently ongoing and from other places. The actual strategy for success depends a lot. The wheel that you spin can be really erratic, and I’ve found that the more points I bet, the more likely I am to hit the worst-possible outcome. It’s worth varying how much you’re betting to see if it feels more or less like the game is rigged against you.

Otherwise, I recommend waiting to make sure your partner is actually contributing to the event. There’s nothing worse than putting a ton of tokens down and having the other person disappear entirely. There are a fair number of people online looking for partners, so it may just be time to get involved in the Monopoly GO community.

