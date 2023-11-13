How Many Boards Are There in Monopoly GO

The iconic board game Monopoly has grown even more expansive and engaging with the hit mobile game Monopoly GO! for Android and iOS devices. More than just providing players with the classic game on the move, it adds a staggering number of boards to keep gameplay fresh. Here are how many boards there are in Monopoly Go!.

Number of Boards in Monopoly Go!

Boasting a mix of real-world locations and original environments for the game, there are currently over 300 boards in Monopoly GO!. Boards change the visual aesthetics as players face opponents, purchasing properties as they circumnavigate the board. In an added twist, each board also comes with its own landmarks that can be purchased by players as they compete for capitalistic supremacy, adding to their acquisitions and driving their rivals into absolute bankruptcy.

The game also offers special dice and other power-ups to enhance the usual Monopoly experience, affecting player strategies. In between games, players can indulge in minigames to further build up their cash reserves and unlock more bonuses to help them in full games in the future.

Types of Boards in Monopoly GO!

Players start in a green Monopoly GO board

Many major international cities make up a significant portion of the boards in Monopoly GO!, from locales like New York City and Las Vegas to locations like Venice and Tokyo. There are different variations on real world locations, such as distinct boards like New York Nights and New Orleans Nights, offering new landmarks and a different aesthetics than their counterparts.

There are also plenty of boards that center on a theme more than a specified location, from the fantasy-oriented Arabian Nights to the science fiction-tinged Galactic Flats. These boards also have their own imaginative landmarks to be purchased as players indulge in more genre-inspired environments to embrace their inner tycoon.

How to Unlock Boards in Monopoly GO!

A Monopoly GO game set in a city

Boards are unlocked by players as they build up and upgrade their properties, as well as buying landmarks on each board. This raises the player’s overall score, which eventually yields more maps as you raise your rank. Board costs can run quite high, with the more valuable boards being worth billions of points to unlock as players continue to improve their scores and properties by playing games.

With a literal wealth of unlockables, especially boards, for players to obtain, Monopoly Go! provides regular players with plenty of environmental variety. And for a game all about valuable real estate acquisition, unlocking boards is the ultimate bragging right for master players to lord over the opposition.