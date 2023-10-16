All Creative Accounting Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

The “Pumpkin Prowl” event in Monopoly GO has officially come to and end, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still roll some dice to unlock great prizes, as the “Creative Accounting” event is here. Running from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, the event allows players to win some amazing prizes. As such, here’s our guide to how the event works, all the rewards for “Creative Accounting” in Monopoly GO, and our strategy for doing well.

How the “Creative Accounting” Event Works

Like many other Monopoly GO events, “Creative Accounting” gives the players special tokens, in this case Calculators, for landing on specific squares. This time around, players are aiming for Chance, which gives two Calculators; Community Chest, which gives three calculators; and the Railroads, which give five Calculators. These are all modified by the Dice Multiplier you’re using.

Every “Creative Accounting” Event Reward in Monopoly GO

If you’re looking for all the event rewards for “Creative Accounting” in Monopoly GO, check out the below post on X from @itsjakesm, a great source for all things related to the game. For context, the first number is the reward level, which goes up to 41 this time around, and the second is how many points you’ll need to achieve that level.

New Creative Accounting list (we meet again)



Horrible event this time, luckily Zay could help me fill in the last few tasks, was a nightmare with no HR… yes, no HR anywhere in hear, very gruelling but we got there in the end!



GL Join for latest news!https://t.co/sCsf5P6dvr pic.twitter.com/NJONLlI0oG — Jake (@itsjakesm) October 16, 2023

How to Win the Rewards for “Creative Accounting”

Due to just how many different tiles can give you Calculators during the “Creative Accounting” event, I’m a little more bearish on giving any specific recommendations. What I’ll say is that it’s going to be a best practice to try and hit the Railroads, since not only will you get Calculators, but you’ll get cash and other rewards. As such, it’s going to be best to increase your Dice Multiplier when between five and eight squares away from a Railroad, as that gives you the highest chance of hitting one of those squares.

That’s our guide to the “Creative Accounting” event in Monopoly GO. As always, may the dice rolls be ever in your favor.

