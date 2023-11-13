All Monopoly GO Tax Refund Event Rewards, Milestones

“Singles Night” is officially over, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over, as Monopoly GO is returning with the “Tax Refund” event, so here’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get, as well as how to play and win.
How to Play the Tax Refund Event in Monopoly GO
The “Tax Refund” event runs from Nov. 13 at 10AM ET until Nov. 15 at 10 AM ET. In terms of the rules, players will go around the board and collect Check tokens by landing on either Chance, Community Chest, or any of the Railroads. You’ll get two, three, and five tokens for those places, respectively. Your gains are then increased by your dice multiplier.
Every “Tax Refund” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Tax Refund” event in Monopoly GO in the table below using my own experience cross referenced with that of @itsjakem on X, who has been a great source of information for the game in the past. There are, in total, 50 rewards.
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|25
|Sticker Pack
|2
|20
|3 Pickaxe
|3
|40
|25 Dice Rolls
|4
|45
|Cash
|5
|150
|75 Dice Rolls
|6
|40
|3 Pickaxe
|7
|50
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|55
|Sticker Pack
|9
|65
|Cash
|10
|375
|200 Dice Rolls
|11
|60
|5 Pickaxe
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Sticker Pack
|14
|80
|6 Pickaxe
|15
|100
|10-minute Cash Grab
|16
|850
|500 Dice Rolls
|17
|100
|8 Pickaxe
|18
|110
|Sticker Pack
|19
|120
|50 Dice Rolls
|20
|115
|11 Pickaxe
|21
|1,300
|700 Dice Rolls
|22
|150
|Sticker Pack
|23
|200
|Cash
|24
|175
|13 Pickaxe
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|27
|275
|Sticker Pack
|28
|300
|16 Pickaxe
|29
|325
|10-minute High Roller
|30
|400
|100 Dice Rolls
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|450
|19 Pickaxe
|33
|500
|150 Dice Rolls
|34
|650
|26 Pickaxe
|35
|750
|Sticker Pack
|36
|4,500
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|37
|800
|Cash
|38
|900
|Sticker Pack
|39
|1,000
|Cash
|40
|1,200
|5-minute Cash Boost
|41
|10,000
|3,800 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,500
|Sticker Pack
|43
|1,800
|Cash
|44
|1,900
|600 Dice Rolls
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|30 Pickaxe
|47
|3,000
|Sticker Pack
|48
|3,500
|Cash
|49
|4,000
|45 Pickaxe
|50
|17,500
|Sticker Pack & 7,500 Dice Rolls
How to Win the Event
As usual with events like “Tax Refund” in Monopoly GO, the best idea is to try and aim for the Railroad squares, as not only do you get more tokens, but you also get a big boost to your cash. Generally, you’ll want to use a low dice multiplier until you’re within 6-8 squares of a Railroad. Then, increase your multiplier. This raises your chances of winning big.
You’ll also want to make sure you’re taking advantage of whatever events are going on. For me, “Egyptian Treasures” is happening. Based on how past events have worked, it’s entirely possible you have something else. Still, playing the event and taking advantage of it gives you a chance to win a lot more dice.
And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, alongside just how to do the best you can.
