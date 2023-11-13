All Monopoly GO Tax Refund Event Rewards, Milestones

“Singles Night” is officially over, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over, as Monopoly GO is returning with the “Tax Refund” event, so here’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get, as well as how to play and win.

How to Play the Tax Refund Event in Monopoly GO

The “Tax Refund” event runs from Nov. 13 at 10AM ET until Nov. 15 at 10 AM ET. In terms of the rules, players will go around the board and collect Check tokens by landing on either Chance, Community Chest, or any of the Railroads. You’ll get two, three, and five tokens for those places, respectively. Your gains are then increased by your dice multiplier.

Every “Tax Refund” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Tax Refund” event in Monopoly GO in the table below using my own experience cross referenced with that of @itsjakem on X, who has been a great source of information for the game in the past. There are, in total, 50 rewards.

Level Points Required Reward 1 25 Sticker Pack 2 20 3 Pickaxe 3 40 25 Dice Rolls 4 45 Cash 5 150 75 Dice Rolls 6 40 3 Pickaxe 7 50 15-minute Rent Frenzy 8 55 Sticker Pack 9 65 Cash 10 375 200 Dice Rolls 11 60 5 Pickaxe 12 75 Cash 13 90 Sticker Pack 14 80 6 Pickaxe 15 100 10-minute Cash Grab 16 850 500 Dice Rolls 17 100 8 Pickaxe 18 110 Sticker Pack 19 120 50 Dice Rolls 20 115 11 Pickaxe 21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Sticker Pack 23 200 Cash 24 175 13 Pickaxe 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 27 275 Sticker Pack 28 300 16 Pickaxe 29 325 10-minute High Roller 30 400 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 19 Pickaxe 33 500 150 Dice Rolls 34 650 26 Pickaxe 35 750 Sticker Pack 36 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 37 800 Cash 38 900 Sticker Pack 39 1,000 Cash 40 1,200 5-minute Cash Boost 41 10,000 3,800 Dice Rolls 42 1,500 Sticker Pack 43 1,800 Cash 44 1,900 600 Dice Rolls 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 30 Pickaxe 47 3,000 Sticker Pack 48 3,500 Cash 49 4,000 45 Pickaxe 50 17,500 Sticker Pack & 7,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event

As usual with events like “Tax Refund” in Monopoly GO, the best idea is to try and aim for the Railroad squares, as not only do you get more tokens, but you also get a big boost to your cash. Generally, you’ll want to use a low dice multiplier until you’re within 6-8 squares of a Railroad. Then, increase your multiplier. This raises your chances of winning big.

You’ll also want to make sure you’re taking advantage of whatever events are going on. For me, “Egyptian Treasures” is happening. Based on how past events have worked, it’s entirely possible you have something else. Still, playing the event and taking advantage of it gives you a chance to win a lot more dice.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, alongside just how to do the best you can.

