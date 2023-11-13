All Monopoly GO Tax Refund Event Rewards, Milestones

Video Games

“Singles Night” is officially over, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over, as Monopoly GO is returning with the “Tax Refund” event, so here’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get, as well as how to play and win.

How to Play the Tax Refund Event in Monopoly GO

An image for the Tax Refund event showing Rich Uncle Pennybags dressed up as Uncle Sam and holding a giant check. The image is part of an article on the Tax Refund event in Monopoly GO on all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the event as well as how to play and win.

The “Tax Refund” event runs from Nov. 13 at 10AM ET until Nov. 15 at 10 AM ET. In terms of the rules, players will go around the board and collect Check tokens by landing on either Chance, Community Chest, or any of the Railroads. You’ll get two, three, and five tokens for those places, respectively. Your gains are then increased by your dice multiplier.

Every “Tax Refund” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get for the “Tax Refund” event in Monopoly GO in the table below using my own experience cross referenced with that of @itsjakem on X, who has been a great source of information for the game in the past. There are, in total, 50 rewards.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
125Sticker Pack
2203 Pickaxe
34025 Dice Rolls
445Cash
515075 Dice Rolls
6403 Pickaxe
75015-minute Rent Frenzy
855Sticker Pack
965Cash
10375200 Dice Rolls
11605 Pickaxe
1275Cash
1390Sticker Pack
14806 Pickaxe
1510010-minute Cash Grab
16850500 Dice Rolls
171008 Pickaxe
18110Sticker Pack
1912050 Dice Rolls
2011511 Pickaxe
211,300700 Dice Rolls
22150Sticker Pack
23200Cash
2417513 Pickaxe
25200Cash
262,0001,000 Dice Rolls
27275Sticker Pack
2830016 Pickaxe
2932510-minute High Roller
30400100 Dice Rolls
311,600Cash
3245019 Pickaxe
33500150 Dice Rolls
3465026 Pickaxe
35750Sticker Pack
364,5002,000 Dice Rolls
37800Cash
38900Sticker Pack
391,000Cash
401,2005-minute Cash Boost
4110,0003,800 Dice Rolls
421,500Sticker Pack
431,800Cash
441,900600 Dice Rolls
457,000Cash
462,00030 Pickaxe
473,000Sticker Pack
483,500Cash
494,00045 Pickaxe
5017,500Sticker Pack & 7,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event

As usual with events like “Tax Refund” in Monopoly GO, the best idea is to try and aim for the Railroad squares, as not only do you get more tokens, but you also get a big boost to your cash. Generally, you’ll want to use a low dice multiplier until you’re within 6-8 squares of a Railroad. Then, increase your multiplier. This raises your chances of winning big.

You’ll also want to make sure you’re taking advantage of whatever events are going on. For me, “Egyptian Treasures” is happening. Based on how past events have worked, it’s entirely possible you have something else. Still, playing the event and taking advantage of it gives you a chance to win a lot more dice.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, alongside just how to do the best you can.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.

