How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Having trouble moving around the board? Afraid that some of your fellow business people may outmaneuver you? Here’s everything you need to know on how to acquire more dice rolls in Monopoly GO.

How to Get More Dice in Monopoly GO

As is the case with most digital board games (or board games in general), Monopoly GO requires players to have an ample supply of dice in their pockets if they want to travel around the board and continue purchasing properties. Movement is determined by the roll of the dice so the more you have on hand the more you’ll be able to capitalize on the various properties and perks that fall within your path. So how exactly do you earn dice rolls? As it turns out, there are PLENTY of ways to acquire more so let’s unpack what you need to do to pick up some extra turns.

Daily Login

As you’d expect from a free-to-play title, dice rolls can be earned as a Daily Login reward. Every day you start up the game and sign in, you’ll be rewarded with some free dice rolls to keep you going.

Making Friends

Sending out invitations to your friends to come join you in Monopoly GO is another great way to pick up some extra dice rolls. If the person you sent an invite to accepts it, both players will be rewarded with a hefty 30 extra rolls which is pretty generous. Moreover, the game will maintain this reward scheme for at least 30 invitations, meaning you can accrue a whopping 900 dice rolls in this manner. Just make sure you don’t become that annoying friend who’s constantly spamming people to earn free stuff. No one likes that person.

Net Worth

This is one of the more self-explanatory ways of earning more dice rolls. By simply playing Monopoly GO and increasing your Net Worth you’ll earn more rolls for every milestone you manage to reach. This process will obviously slow down the longer you play but when you start out it’s arguably the best (and probably most expected) method to build up your pool of dice.

Free Gifts

Now this isn’t a guaranteed method but accepting the free gift in the Monopoly GO store can often grant you some extra dice rolls. You’ll need to have sunk some time into the game before you can start going this route as the free gift is only available for players that have achieved a Net Work of 15. You’ll also have to wait 18 hours between gifts so it’s not necessarily sustainable in the long run.

Community Chest Rewards

If you’re able to gather some friends together, you can take advantage of the Community Chest. You’ll need to bring at least five people together to access his option but if you are able to form a small party then you can crack open the CC for a chance to earn some extra dice rolls. Mind you, it’s not a consistent method of earning more dice but plenty of players get lucky!

Albums

All those stickers you collect during a season are good for something! Every time you complete a set of stickers in Monopoly GO, the game will reward you with some more dice rolls. You can also take this one step further and fill up the entire album for a shot at earning even more but not that this might take a while given that it’s meant to last an entire season.

