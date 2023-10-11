How to Send Stars in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO is a game that’s even better when playing with friends. One of the mechanics you can take advantage of is sending duplicate stickers to your friends. Doing so means is the main way to send stars to your friends in Monopoly GO. In this guide we’ll cover how to do that and why you’d want to.

What Are Stars in Monopoly GO?

Stars are what you get for collecting stickers that are worth stars in Monopoly GO. It’s a valuable resource that lets you craft stickers you want to unlock. In the Sticker Album menu, you’re able to use the safe icon at the bottom to exchange stars for sticker packs. It costs 100 stars for a sticker pack.

Once you’re further in, you’ll be able to exchange for higher rarity sticker packs as well. As such, it’s worth holding on to your stars until you can buy the rarer sticker packs to maximize the value you get out of them. This makes earning as many stars as possible the ideal way to get the most stickers. One great way to get more stars is by collaborating with your friends to send each other stars.

To send stars to your friends in Monopoly GO, first head to the album section. Here, you’ll be able to see all your stickers. You’ll need to look for stickers that you have two or more of. This is indicated in the bottom left corner of the sticker’s image. Select a sticker that you have multiple of and choose the option to send one to a friend. You’ll then be able to select which friend you want to send it to. You can do this up to five times each day.

It’s also important to check first with your friend about which stickers they have and which you have. You want to be sending stickers that your friend already has and vice versa. By doing this, when you or your friend receive the duplicate sticker, it will automatically be converted into stars. Doing this the maximum five times each day means you’ll rack up stars very quickly to then spend on stickers — and so will your friend. You just need a little bit of coordination each day over who has what and then you’ll be good to go.

That’s how you can send and receive Stars in Monopoly GO. It’s all about the Stickers and making sure you’re sending and receiving duplicates with your friend!

READ MORE: All Wilderness Retreat Rewards in Monopoly GO