All Wilderness Retreat Rewards in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO‘s latest event, “Wilderness Retreat” is here, and it brings with it the potential for players to get a massive boost while playing the game. While the event only lasts two days and will end on Oct. 12 at 10AM ET, there’s still a lot of time to play and win. With that in mind, here are all the “Wilderness Retreat” rewards in Monopoly GO.

Every Wilderness Retreat Reward in Monopoly GO

On X, user @itsjakesm shared a list of all the Wilderness Retreat rewards in Monopoly GO. Previously, they’ve proven themselves an accurate source of information, having covered the Gizo Gourmet event.

Like with previous events, this one gets players to travel around the board and pick up points from relevant spaces, in this case the corners of the board. Multipliers will also multiply the points you’re picking up, but cause you to use more Dice Rolls, so be judicious and plan ahead to try and hit those corners.

Wilderness Retreat task list!



We do love a corner event… some people lmao. Good tip for corners is to simply line yourself up with jail corner every time and just go for the potential dice gains from that on top of the event too, GL!



Join now for info!https://t.co/sCsf5P6dvr pic.twitter.com/tXDCv2mwLJ — Jake (@itsjakesm) October 10, 2023

To break that down, here’s a list of the 49 rewards that are a part of the “Wilderness Retreat” event in Monopoly GO.

Level 1 (5 points): 10 Dice Rolls

Level 2 (5 points): 5 Prize Drop Chips

Level 3 (10 points): Cash

Level 4 (10 points): Sticker pack

Level 5 (65 points): 70 Dice Rolls

Level 6 (15 points): 8 Prize Drop Chips

Level 7 (20 points): Cash

Level 8 (20 points): Sticker pack

Level 9 (25 points): Cash

Level 10 (180 points): 220 Dice Rolls

Level 11 (25 points): 12 Prize Drop Chips

Level 12 (30 points): 10 minutes of Cash Grab

Level 13 (35 points): Sticker pack

Level 14 (40 points): 15 Prize Drop Chips

Level 15 (350 points): 450 Dice Rolls

Level 16 (45 points): Cash

Level 17 (60 points): Sticker pack

Level 18 (100 points): 5 minute Cash Boost

Level 19 (70 points): 30 Prize Drop Chips

Level 20 (700 points): 850 Dice Rolls

Level 21 (80 points): Cash

Level 22 (100 points): Sticker pack

Level 23 (110 points): 45 Prize Drop Chips

Level 24 (120 points): Cash

Level 25 (1,300 points): 1,400 Dice Rolls

Level 26 (130 points): 15 minute High Roller

Level 27 (140 points): Cash

Level 28 (150 points): 60 Prize Drop Chips

Level 29 (160 points): Sticker pack

Level 30 (1,000 points): Cash

Level 31 (175 points): 180 Dice Rolls

Level 32 (250 points): Cash

Level 33 (300 points): Sticker pack

Level 34 (280 points): 75 Prize Drop Chips

Level 35 (2,000 points): 1850 Dice Rolls

Level 36 (400 points): 15 minute Cash Grab

Level 37 (600 points): Sticker pack

Level 38 (700 points): 500 Dice Rolls

Level 39 (800 points): 100 Prize Drop Chips

Level 40 (3,000 points): 2,700 Dice Rolls

Level 41 (900 points): Sticker pack

Level 42 (1,000 points): 25 minute Rent Frenzy

Level 43 (1,100 points): 130 Prize Drop Chips

Level 44 (1,200 points): 950 Dice Rolls

Level 45 (2,500 points): Cash

Level 46 (1,200 points): 160 Prize Drop Chips

Level 47 (1,400 points): Sticker pack

Level 48 (1,500 points): Cash

Level 49 (6,000 points): Sticker pack and 7,000 Dice Rolls.

And those are all the rewards for the “Wilderness Retreat” event in Monopoly GO. May the dice rolls be ever in your favor.

