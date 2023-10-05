Forget Diablo 4’s multi-month seasons, Monopoly GO’s events are blink-and-they’re-gone. Right now, Gizmo Gourmet is the game’s big deal, so if you’re wondering what’s on offer, here are all Gizmo Gourmet rewards in Monopoly GO.

Every Reward in Monopoly GO’s Gizmo Gourmet Event

Gizmo Gourmet kicked off October 5 and like Monopoly GO’s other events will last between two and three days. That doesn’t give you long to get involved, especially when you factor in waiting for dice rolls. The good news is that some of the rewards are dice (basically, dice rolls), so you might be in luck.

To help you figure out whether it’s worth going all in, here’s a list of all Gizmo Gourmet Event rewards in Monopoly GO. These rewards were helpfully shared by itsjakem on Twitter.

Here’s what’s on offer, the milestone level and the respective number of points you need to hit to net the reward.

Level 1 ( 25 points ) 80 puzzle pieces

Level 2 ( 20 points ) Green sticker pack

Level 3 ( 40 points ) 20 dice

Level 4 ( 45 points ) 130 puzzle pieces

Level 5 ( 150 points ) 75 dice

Level 6 ( 40 points ) Money

Level 7 ( 50 points ) 180 puzzle pieces

Level 8 ( 55 points ) Green sticker pack

Level 9 ( 65 points ) 10 mins of Cash Grab

Level 10 ( 375 points ) 200 dice

Level 11 ( 60 points ) 220 puzzle pieces

Level 12 ( 75 points ) Money

Level 13 ( 90 points ) Green sticker pack

Level 14 ( 80 points ) 250 puzzle pieces

Level 15 ( 100 points ) Money

Level 16 ( 850 points ) 450 dice

Level 17 ( 100 points ) 300 puzzle pieces

Level 18 ( 110 points ) Yellow sticker pack

Level 19 ( 120 points ) 5 mins of Cash Boost

Level 20 ( 115 points ) 350 puzzle pieces

Level 21 ( 1300 points ) 700 dice

Level 22 ( 150 points ) Pink sticker pack

Level 23 ( 160 points ) Money

Level 24 ( 175 points ) 400 puzzle pieces

Level 25 ( 200 points ) Money

Level 26 ( 2000 points ) 950 dice

Level 27 ( 275 points ) 10 mins of High Roller

Level 28 ( 300 points ) Yellow sticker pack

Level 29 ( 325 points ) 450 puzzle pieces

Level 30 ( 400 points ) 100 dice

Level 31 ( 1500 points ) Money

Level 32 ( 450 points ) 120 dice

Level 33 ( 500 points ) 500 puzzle pieces

Level 34 ( 650 points ) Blue sticker pack

Level 35 ( 750 points ) Money

Level 36 ( 5000 points ) 2000 dice

Level 37 ( 800 points ) 520 puzzle pieces

Level 38 ( 900 points ) 25 mins Rent Frenzy

Level 39 ( 1000 points ) Blue sticker pack

Level 40 ( 1500 points ) Money

Level 41 ( 10000 points ) 3800 dice

Level 42 ( 1600 points ) 20 mins High Roller

Level 43 ( 1750 points ) Money

Level 44 ( 1900 points ) Purple sticker pack

Level 45 ( 8000 points ) Money

Level 46 ( 2000 points ) 500 dice

Level 47 ( 3000 points ) Gold/blue sticker pack

Level 48 ( 3500 points ) Money

Level 49 ( 4000 points ) 15 mins of Cash Grab

Level 50 ( 17500 points ) Gold/blue sticker pack and 7500 dice

And those are all Gizmo Gourmet rewards in Monopoly Go.

