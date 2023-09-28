Monopoly GO takes the long-running board game and turns into a mobile game, so there’s no danger of losing the little top hat under the sofa. But while it’s available on iOS and Android, you might also be wondering can you play Monopoly GO on PC? Here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Playing Monopoly GO on PC

It’s a reasonable question, given that Marvel Snap and a handful of other mobile games are also available to play PC. However, there is currently no PC version of Monopoly GO, so you can’t play it as a PC-native app. It’s possible that publisher Hasbro and developer Scopely have something in the works. However, neither has mentioned anything about it coming to PC, so if it is getting a PC version, it’s a well-kept secret. So does that mean you can’t play this game on PC at all? Not quite.

How to Play Monopoly GO with Bluestacks Android Emulator

What you can do is download Bluestacks, an Android Emulator. You can then play the Android version of Monopoly GO on your PC. It’s not officially supported and it could potentially crash, but it does at least work. If this appeals to you, you need to do the following:

Download Bluestacks

Run it and go to the ‘Search for Games and Apps’ box.

Type in Monopoly GO, then click on the store icon it brings up.

This should take you to the Play Store, where you’ll need to log in with a Google Account if you haven’t already.

Install it as you would an Android App, which is pretty straight forward – click on install and it’ll handle the rest.

Now the icon should be on your Bluestacks desktop and if you click on Monopoly GO, it’ll play. Again, it could crash since this is unsupported by Hasbro/Scopely. But that’s how you can unofficially play Monopoly GO on PC.