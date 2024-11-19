How To Start the Shooting Star Festival in Fields of Mistria

The v0.12.0 update for Fields of Mistria introduces the all-new Shooting Star Festival, taking place at the end of summer. I’ve broken down all spoiler-free event details, including the festival’s date and start time, heart level requirements to attend with a date, and prerequisite quests.

When Is the Shooting Star Festival in Fields of Mistria?

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Shooting Star Festival occurs on Summer 28, the very last day of the season. On the morning of, Elsie will pay you a visit at the farm and fill you in on how to invite someone special to watch the stars atop the Summit. She’ll give you the Star Brooch to gift to any dateable NPC before the event begins at 8 PM sharp, given you’ve met heart level and quest requirements.

Once you’ve gifted the brooch, you’ll just need to meet up with your date after that time to attend. You won’t need to waste any time tracking them down, either, as all NPCs will be waiting in the square.

Participation will close out the day following the cutscene of your date, so just make sure you’ve finished all daily tasks and put your animals to bed before you head into town for the night.

Fields of Mistria Shooting Star Festival Requirements

Screenshot by The Escapist

There are just two prerequisites to trigger a date on the day of the Shooting Star Festival:

Complete the “Beautification Project” quest.

Reach 4+ hearts with the romanceable NPC you want to attend with.

The “Beautification Project” quest takes place after you restore the Mill in town. This effectively unlocks the Summit, where you’ll meet up with your date for the festival.

As for satisfying heart requirements, giving Liked and Loved gifts to your favorite romanceable NPCs is the best way to reach four or more hearts quickly. Stop and talk with them at least once a day as well for good measure. Combined, this will give you the heart boost you need to make progress in Fields of Mistria‘s best romances.

With or without a date, the Shooting Star Festival in Fields of Mistria will still take place, so feel free to mingle with other townies if you’re not quite there yet in your romantic pursuits.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.12.0 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

