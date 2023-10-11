Monopoly GO: Camp Cook-Off Event Rewards & How to Win

Running simultaneously with the “Wilderness Retreat” event, the “Camp Cook-Off” event in Monopoly GO promises some major rewards for participating players, so with that in mind, here’s our guide to how it works, how to win, and what you can win. Please keep in mind the event is currently slated to end on Oct. 12 at 2PM ET.

How the Camp Cook-Off Event in Monopoly GO Works

The rules for the “Camp Cook-Off” event in Monopoly GO are the same for pretty much every other event: Players earn special tokens by landing on tiles, and when they collect enough of them, they get a prize. However, “Camp Cook-Off” is slightly different in that additional prizes are disbursed at the end depending on rank.

To collect the special spatula tokens for the “Camp Cook-Off” event in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on railroads. For a shutdown, they’ll get two spatulas if blocked and four if they’re a success. Bank heists provided x2 spatulas, with players getting eight, 12, and 16 for small, large and bankrupt, respectively. Dice multipliers further multiply those earnings.

How to Win in the Camp Cook-Off Event

When doing Monopoly GO events, it’s good to be wise about when you’re using your multipliers and pay attention to positioning. The most common dice roll in a game of Monopoly is seven, with each number before or after that one being increasingly less likely. That means you should keep your multiplier at x1 unless you’re between six and eight spaces away from the target — in this case the railroads — and then jump it up when you’re that far away. This will give you the best possible dice rolls.

Outside of that, there’s not much you can do. As you can see in the screenshot above, even with a great strategy, I’m unlikely to take first place, and there’s a high chance those who are paying for dice rolls will see more success. Still, you should be able to easily take a high spot if you follow my guidance there.

All Rewards for the Camp Cook-Off Event in Monopoly GO

The prizes disbursed at the end of “Camp Cook-Off” in Monopoly GO consist of dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash for any rank that’s ten or above. 11 – 20 don’t get sticker packs, and 21 – 49 only get cash. There are 30 additional gifts built into “Camp Cook-Off,” which include additional money and dice rolls.

To further break that down:

Rank 1: 1,200 dice rolls, 12.5 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 2: 600 dice rolls, 6.24 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 3: 500 dice rolls, 5.2 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 4: 400 dice rolls, 4.16 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 5: 350 dice rolls, 3.12 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 6: 300 dice rolls, 2.6 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 7: 250 dice rolls, 2.08 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 8: 200 dice rolls, 2.08 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 9: 150 dice rolls, 1.56 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 10: 100 dice rolls, 1.56 million cash, sticker pack

Rank 11 – 15: 50 dice rolls, 1.04 million cash

Rank 16 – 20: 25 dice rolls, 520k cash

Rank 21 – 49: 104k cash.

And those are the rewards for the “Camp Cook-Off” event in Monopoly GO and our best strategy for getting them.

