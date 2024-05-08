Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 8, 2024
This game will take you to the final frontier with all its excitement and challenges. Recruit your favorite officers like Spock and Data, and form alliances with other players. If deep space proves to be too tough, get free Shards, Tokens, and more by redeeming Star Trek Fleet Command codes.
All Star Trek Fleet Command Codes List
Active Star Trek Fleet Command Codes
- EVISCERATOR: Use for x24k Event Store Currency (Must be OPs level 10) (New)
- KIRK: Use for x4k Ultra Recruit Tokens and x100 James T. Kirk shards
- NX-01: Use for rewards (Must be OPs level 40)
- ENT3: Use for rewards (Must be OPs level 38)
Expired Star Trek Fleet Command Codes
- Fw7hi45A
- MMAonpoint
- tD3vFAuS
How to Redeem Codes in Star Trek Fleet Command
There are a few steps you need to complete to redeem Star Trek Fleet Command codes, and you can see them in our tutorial below:
- Open Star Trek Fleet Command on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Go to the lobby and press the Claim button in the upper-right corner.
- Press the Redeem Code button.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Tap Redeem and obtain the prizes.
