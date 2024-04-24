Dislyte Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 24, 2024 Looked for new codes!

When the Miracles entered the world, almost everyone gained godlike powers. Now it’s up to you and your squad of Espers to stop those who would rather watch the world burn. Level up your characters, fight dangerous monsters, and use Dislyte codes if this gripping RPG title becomes too hard!

All Dislyte Codes List

Active Dislyte Codes

PlayDislyte: Use for 100 Nexus Crystals and 1 Golden Record

Expired Dislyte Codes

DislyteRockon

EasterEggs

chensgift001

LingBigYong

NeneLovesU

StiSkiCrimax

JuneGift

MarkiplierInDislyte

fightwithgods

Dislyte100D

DislYTe100K

TICKIEBESTBOI

2023Valentine

DislyteSpecial99

WoodDragon

ROADTO2024

CheerUpDislyte

DislyteSpecial99

2022halloween

donotredeem

AviveHD

Chensgift002

Zoxlyte

lilith10th

MOONCAKE

HAPPYEASTER2022

TGTyoutube

trickANDtreat

NeonCityFes0329

Dislyte2022

DislyteShowOn

JoinDislyte

esperunion

nicetoseeu

Christmas2022

Christmas2023

dislyteytb50k

Herostory

GirlPower

StSkiCrimax

20241st

JontronShow

How to Redeem Codes in Dislyte

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to redeem Dislyte codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Dislyte on your device. Play the game until you’ve cleared Story 1-13. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Go to Settings at the bottom of the screen. Go into the Services tab. Scroll down until you can tap Gift Code to open the code redemption box. Input a working code into the Enter the code field. Tap Confirm to get your free rewards!

