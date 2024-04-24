Dislyte loading screen art.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Dislyte Codes (April 2024)

When the Miracles entered the world, almost everyone gained godlike powers. Now it’s up to you and your squad of Espers to stop those who would rather watch the world burn. Level up your characters, fight dangerous monsters, and use Dislyte codes if this gripping RPG title becomes too hard!

All Dislyte Codes List

Active Dislyte Codes

  • PlayDislyte: Use for 100 Nexus Crystals and 1 Golden Record

Expired Dislyte Codes

  • DislyteRockon
  • EasterEggs
  • chensgift001
  • LingBigYong
  • NeneLovesU
  • StiSkiCrimax
  • JuneGift
  • MarkiplierInDislyte
  • fightwithgods
  • Dislyte100D
  • DislYTe100K
  • TICKIEBESTBOI
  • 2023Valentine
  • DislyteSpecial99
  • WoodDragon
  • ROADTO2024
  • CheerUpDislyte
  • DislyteSpecial99
  • 2022halloween
  • donotredeem
  • AviveHD
  • Chensgift002
  • Zoxlyte
  • lilith10th
  • MOONCAKE
  • HAPPYEASTER2022
  • TGTyoutube
  • trickANDtreat
  • NeonCityFes0329
  • Dislyte2022
  • DislyteShowOn
  • JoinDislyte
  • esperunion
  • nicetoseeu
  • Christmas2022 
  • Christmas2023
  • dislyteytb50k
  • Herostory
  • GirlPower
  • StSkiCrimax
  • 20241st
  • JontronShow

How to Redeem Codes in Dislyte

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to redeem Dislyte codes:

How to Dislyte codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Dislyte on your device.
  2. Play the game until you’ve cleared Story 1-13.
  3. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
  4. Go to Settings at the bottom of the screen.
  5. Go into the Services tab.
  6. Scroll down until you can tap Gift Code to open the code redemption box.
  7. Input a working code into the Enter the code field.
  8. Tap Confirm to get your free rewards!

If you’re looking for freebies for other popular mobile titles, check out our articles on Pixel Heroes codes and Maple Rush codes, and grab all the rewards before they’re gone!

