All Wall Street Wonders Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Following the end of the “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO, the newest event is here: “Wall Street Wonders,” and so we’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes and milestones you can get, how to play, and how to win.
How the “Wall Street Wonders” Event Works in Monopoly GO
“Wall Street Wonders” in Monopoly GO sees players going around the board to pick up Bell tokens. Each of these pick-ups is worth a base of two, with your dice multiplier increasing that amount. After you pick up a Bell token, it will move to a different place on the board. The event runs from Nov. 5 at 11AM ET to Nov. 8 at 11AM ET, making it a three day event.
All Rewards, Milestones & Prizes for “Wall Street Wonders” in Monopoly GO, Listed
“Wall Street Wonders” features a lot of great rewards, prizes and milestones that will help you up your Monopoly GO game in a big way. Among the various things you can win this time around is a new Briefcase token. While it’s not as good as my Cat token, you may like it.
You can see the list of the rewards, milestones, and prizes for “Wall Street Wonders” in Monopoly GO below. I compiled the table with my own in-game experience, checked against the list posted by @itsjakem on X, who has been a great source of information on the game in the past. As a note, like “Equity Extravaganza,” there are two different versions of “Wall Street Wonders” going around in Monopoly GO. In the event of discrepancy between the two, the first listing is for the Egypt-themed version with Pickaxes, and the second is for the Peg-E version.
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|4 Pickaxe / 10 Dice Rolls
|2
|5
|Cash / 5 Prize Drop Chips
|3
|10
|Sticker Pack
|4
|75
|125 Dice Rolls / 120 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|5 Pickaxe / Cash
|6
|15
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|7
|20
|Cash / 8 Prize Drop Chips
|8
|25
|7 Pickaxe / Cash
|9
|150 / 175
|230 Dice Rolls / 250 Dice Rolls
|10
|30
|8 Pickaxe / 15 Prize Drop Chips
|11
|35
|Sticker Pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|45
|9 Pickaxe / 20 Prize Drop Chips
|14
|300 / 475
|420 Dice Rolls / Briefcase token
|15
|45
|Sticker Pack
|16
|50
|10-minute Cash Grab
|17
|60
|12 Pickaxe / 30 Prize Drop Chips
|18
|70
|Cash
|19
|550 / 850
|700 Dice Rolls / 1,000 Dice Rolls
|20
|70 / 75
|15 Pickaxe / Sticker Pack
|21
|70
|Sticker Pack / 40 Prize Drop Chips
|22
|80
|90 Dice Rolls / 80 Dice Rolls
|23
|85 / 100
|18 Pickaxe / Cash
|24
|1,000
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|25
|100
|Sticker Pack
|26
|110
|15-minute High Roller
|27
|125
|22 Pickaxe / 60 Prize Drop Chips
|28
|130
|125 Dice Rolls / Cash
|29
|1,400
|Briefcase token / 1,400 Dice Rolls
|30
|140
|140 Dice Rolls / Cash
|31
|145
|30 Pickaxe / 70 Prize Drop Chips
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|175
|Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|35
|250
|35 Pickaxe / 85 Prize Drop Chips
|36
|300
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|37
|450
|Sticker Pack
|38
|600
|Cash
|39
|4,000
|3,800 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|50 Pickaxe / 100 Prize Drop Chips
|41
|800
|Sticker Pack
|42
|900
|800 Dice Rolls
|43
|3,000
|Cash
|44
|1,100 / 1,000
|900 Dice Rolls / 130 Prize Drop Chips
|45
|1,200 / 1,100
|Sticker Pack / 5-minute Cash Boost
|46
|1,300 / 1,200
|Cash / Sticker Pack
|47
|6,500 / 1,300
|Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls / Cash
|48 (Peg-E Only)
|6,500
|Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls
How to Win
Since “Wall Street Wonders” doesn’t see Monopoly GO players really targeting any specific space, my advice is a bit different than it might be for other events. While it’s still a best practice to use a low multiplier until you’re within range of your target, the Bell tokens can end up having pretty close spreads, so my best advice would be to wait until you’re within 6-8 spaces of a cluster of them and then go wild.
As always, keep in mind what events are going on simultaneously with the currently ongoing event. These are often great ways to get more dice rolls and cash that you can use to build landmarks and, in turn, get rewards for levelling up.
Something that’s worth keeping in mind for the “Wall Street Wonders” event in Monopoly GO is that it’s coinciding with Peg-E, the plinko machine. It’s a good idea to use any Prize Chip Coins you receive to either get more dice rolls or more Prize Chip Coins. Money isn’t necessarily bad, but you get some naturally from using the plinko machine, and I find that’s more than enough. I find the best way to target a particular secondary prize like those ones is to just drop your chips on the same side in the farthest or second-farthest slot from the end.
And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Wall Street Wonders” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and my advice for winning. May the dice, as always, ever be in your favor.
