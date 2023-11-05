All Wall Street Wonders Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Following the end of the “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO, the newest event is here: “Wall Street Wonders,” and so we’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes and milestones you can get, how to play, and how to win.

How the “Wall Street Wonders” Event Works in Monopoly GO

“Wall Street Wonders” in Monopoly GO sees players going around the board to pick up Bell tokens. Each of these pick-ups is worth a base of two, with your dice multiplier increasing that amount. After you pick up a Bell token, it will move to a different place on the board. The event runs from Nov. 5 at 11AM ET to Nov. 8 at 11AM ET, making it a three day event.

All Rewards, Milestones & Prizes for “Wall Street Wonders” in Monopoly GO, Listed

“Wall Street Wonders” features a lot of great rewards, prizes and milestones that will help you up your Monopoly GO game in a big way. Among the various things you can win this time around is a new Briefcase token. While it’s not as good as my Cat token, you may like it.

You can see the list of the rewards, milestones, and prizes for “Wall Street Wonders” in Monopoly GO below. I compiled the table with my own in-game experience, checked against the list posted by @itsjakem on X, who has been a great source of information on the game in the past. As a note, like “Equity Extravaganza,” there are two different versions of “Wall Street Wonders” going around in Monopoly GO. In the event of discrepancy between the two, the first listing is for the Egypt-themed version with Pickaxes, and the second is for the Peg-E version.

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 4 Pickaxe / 10 Dice Rolls 2 5 Cash / 5 Prize Drop Chips 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 75 125 Dice Rolls / 120 Dice Rolls 5 15 5 Pickaxe / Cash 6 15 15-minute Rent Frenzy 7 20 Cash / 8 Prize Drop Chips 8 25 7 Pickaxe / Cash 9 150 / 175 230 Dice Rolls / 250 Dice Rolls 10 30 8 Pickaxe / 15 Prize Drop Chips 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash 13 45 9 Pickaxe / 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 300 / 475 420 Dice Rolls / Briefcase token 15 45 Sticker Pack 16 50 10-minute Cash Grab 17 60 12 Pickaxe / 30 Prize Drop Chips 18 70 Cash 19 550 / 850 700 Dice Rolls / 1,000 Dice Rolls 20 70 / 75 15 Pickaxe / Sticker Pack 21 70 Sticker Pack / 40 Prize Drop Chips 22 80 90 Dice Rolls / 80 Dice Rolls 23 85 / 100 18 Pickaxe / Cash 24 1,000 1,100 Dice Rolls 25 100 Sticker Pack 26 110 15-minute High Roller 27 125 22 Pickaxe / 60 Prize Drop Chips 28 130 125 Dice Rolls / Cash 29 1,400 Briefcase token / 1,400 Dice Rolls 30 140 140 Dice Rolls / Cash 31 145 30 Pickaxe / 70 Prize Drop Chips 32 150 Cash 33 175 Sticker Pack 34 1,800 1,800 Dice Rolls 35 250 35 Pickaxe / 85 Prize Drop Chips 36 300 25-minute Rent Frenzy 37 450 Sticker Pack 38 600 Cash 39 4,000 3,800 Dice Rolls 40 700 50 Pickaxe / 100 Prize Drop Chips 41 800 Sticker Pack 42 900 800 Dice Rolls 43 3,000 Cash 44 1,100 / 1,000 900 Dice Rolls / 130 Prize Drop Chips 45 1,200 / 1,100 Sticker Pack / 5-minute Cash Boost 46 1,300 / 1,200 Cash / Sticker Pack 47 6,500 / 1,300 Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls / Cash 48 (Peg-E Only) 6,500 Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win

Since “Wall Street Wonders” doesn’t see Monopoly GO players really targeting any specific space, my advice is a bit different than it might be for other events. While it’s still a best practice to use a low multiplier until you’re within range of your target, the Bell tokens can end up having pretty close spreads, so my best advice would be to wait until you’re within 6-8 spaces of a cluster of them and then go wild.

As always, keep in mind what events are going on simultaneously with the currently ongoing event. These are often great ways to get more dice rolls and cash that you can use to build landmarks and, in turn, get rewards for levelling up.

Something that’s worth keeping in mind for the “Wall Street Wonders” event in Monopoly GO is that it’s coinciding with Peg-E, the plinko machine. It’s a good idea to use any Prize Chip Coins you receive to either get more dice rolls or more Prize Chip Coins. Money isn’t necessarily bad, but you get some naturally from using the plinko machine, and I find that’s more than enough. I find the best way to target a particular secondary prize like those ones is to just drop your chips on the same side in the farthest or second-farthest slot from the end.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Wall Street Wonders” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and my advice for winning. May the dice, as always, ever be in your favor.

