All Wall Street Wonders Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Image of Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly GO showing Rich Uncle Pennybags and another man about to ring a stock bell.

Following the end of the “Equity Extravaganza” event in Monopoly GO, the newest event is here: “Wall Street Wonders,” and so we’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes and milestones you can get, how to play, and how to win.

How the “Wall Street Wonders” Event Works in Monopoly GO

An image of the rules for the Wall Street Wonders event in Monopoly GO. The image shows Rich Uncle Pennybags on the left-side of a bell with another man on the right side about to ring it. Both are holding hammers.

“Wall Street Wonders” in Monopoly GO sees players going around the board to pick up Bell tokens. Each of these pick-ups is worth a base of two, with your dice multiplier increasing that amount. After you pick up a Bell token, it will move to a different place on the board. The event runs from Nov. 5 at 11AM ET to Nov. 8 at 11AM ET, making it a three day event.

All Rewards, Milestones & Prizes for “Wall Street Wonders” in Monopoly GO, Listed

“Wall Street Wonders” features a lot of great rewards, prizes and milestones that will help you up your Monopoly GO game in a big way. Among the various things you can win this time around is a new Briefcase token. While it’s not as good as my Cat token, you may like it.

You can see the list of the rewards, milestones, and prizes for “Wall Street Wonders” in Monopoly GO below. I compiled the table with my own in-game experience, checked against the list posted by @itsjakem on X, who has been a great source of information on the game in the past. As a note, like “Equity Extravaganza,” there are two different versions of “Wall Street Wonders” going around in Monopoly GO. In the event of discrepancy between the two, the first listing is for the Egypt-themed version with Pickaxes, and the second is for the Peg-E version.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
154 Pickaxe / 10 Dice Rolls
25Cash / 5 Prize Drop Chips
310Sticker Pack
475125 Dice Rolls / 120 Dice Rolls
5155 Pickaxe / Cash
61515-minute Rent Frenzy
720Cash / 8 Prize Drop Chips
8257 Pickaxe / Cash
9150 / 175230 Dice Rolls / 250 Dice Rolls
10308 Pickaxe / 15 Prize Drop Chips
1135Sticker Pack
1240Cash
13459 Pickaxe / 20 Prize Drop Chips
14300 / 475420 Dice Rolls / Briefcase token
1545Sticker Pack
165010-minute Cash Grab
176012 Pickaxe / 30 Prize Drop Chips
1870Cash
19550 / 850700 Dice Rolls / 1,000 Dice Rolls
2070 / 7515 Pickaxe / Sticker Pack
2170Sticker Pack / 40 Prize Drop Chips
228090 Dice Rolls / 80 Dice Rolls
2385 / 10018 Pickaxe / Cash
241,0001,100 Dice Rolls
25100Sticker Pack
2611015-minute High Roller
2712522 Pickaxe / 60 Prize Drop Chips
28130125 Dice Rolls / Cash
291,400Briefcase token / 1,400 Dice Rolls
30140140 Dice Rolls / Cash
3114530 Pickaxe / 70 Prize Drop Chips
32150Cash
33175Sticker Pack
341,8001,800 Dice Rolls
3525035 Pickaxe / 85 Prize Drop Chips
3630025-minute Rent Frenzy
37450Sticker Pack
38600Cash
394,0003,800 Dice Rolls
4070050 Pickaxe / 100 Prize Drop Chips
41800Sticker Pack
42900800 Dice Rolls
433,000Cash
441,100 / 1,000900 Dice Rolls / 130 Prize Drop Chips
451,200 / 1,100Sticker Pack / 5-minute Cash Boost
461,300 / 1,200Cash / Sticker Pack
476,500 / 1,300Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls / Cash
48 (Peg-E Only)6,500Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win

Since “Wall Street Wonders” doesn’t see Monopoly GO players really targeting any specific space, my advice is a bit different than it might be for other events. While it’s still a best practice to use a low multiplier until you’re within range of your target, the Bell tokens can end up having pretty close spreads, so my best advice would be to wait until you’re within 6-8 spaces of a cluster of them and then go wild.

As always, keep in mind what events are going on simultaneously with the currently ongoing event. These are often great ways to get more dice rolls and cash that you can use to build landmarks and, in turn, get rewards for levelling up.

Something that’s worth keeping in mind for the “Wall Street Wonders” event in Monopoly GO is that it’s coinciding with Peg-E, the plinko machine. It’s a good idea to use any Prize Chip Coins you receive to either get more dice rolls or more Prize Chip Coins. Money isn’t necessarily bad, but you get some naturally from using the plinko machine, and I find that’s more than enough. I find the best way to target a particular secondary prize like those ones is to just drop your chips on the same side in the farthest or second-farthest slot from the end.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Wall Street Wonders” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and my advice for winning. May the dice, as always, ever be in your favor.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our full collection of Monopoly GO guides.

