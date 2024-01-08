All Monopoly GO Road to Riches Rewards & Milestones, Listed

The “Monopoly Origins” event officially kicked off January in Monopoly GO, and now the second event of the month is here: “Road to Riches,” so here are all the rewards and prizes you can get, listed alongside the milestones you’ll need to hit and our tips.

Every “Road to Riches” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

This time around, players will be able to get 15,765 dice rolls by hitting all 49 milestones in the “Road to Riches” event in Monopoly GO, while collecting some great prizes along the way. Based on my experience in the game cross referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, here’s the list of rewards, prizes, and milestones.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 70 Gardening Partner Tokens 2 5 20 Dice Rolls 3 5 Sticker Pack 4 10 80 Gardening Partner Tokens 5 45 120 Dice Rolls 6 5 120 Gardening Partner Tokens 7 10 10-minute Cash Grab 8 15 Sticker Pack 9 10 150 Gardening Partner Tokens 10 120 250 Dice Rolls 11 15 Cash 12 20 Sticker Pack 13 20 180 Gardening Partner Tokens 14 25 Cash 15 200 375 Dice Rolls 16 40 5-minute Cash Boost 17 30 Sticker Pack 18 35 Cash 19 40 210 Gardening Partner Tokens 20 400 700 Dice Rolls 21 45 10-minute High Roller 22 50 230 Gardening Partner Tokens 23 50 Cash 24 55 Sticker Pack 25 750 1,200 Dice Rolls 26 55 Cash 27 60 Sticker Pack 28 65 250 Gardening Partner Tokens 29 70 100 Dice Rolls 30 600 Cash 31 150 270 Gardening Partner Tokens 32 175 Cash 33 200 Sticker Pack 34 225 300 Gardening Partner Tokens 35 1,300 1,800 Dice Rolls 36 300 20-minute Rent Frenzy 37 350 Cash 38 400 350 Gardening Partner Tokens 39 500 Sticker Pack 40 2,200 3,000 Dice Rolls 41 550 20-minute High Roller 42 600 500 Gardening Partner Tokens 43 650 Cash 44 700 800 Dice Rolls 45 1,700 Cash 46 750 900 Dice Rolls 47 800 Sticker Pack 48 850 650 Gardening Partner Tokens 49 4,000 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “Road to Riches” in Monopoly GO

“Road to Riches” is a Tax and Utility Tile event in Monopoly GO, which means to hit milestones and get their rewards, you’ll need to land on one of those spaces. You get, as a base rate, three Hotel tokens for landing on one of the Tax Tiles and two for the Utility Tiles. That take is then increased by your dice multiplier.



When Does the Event End?

The “Road to Riches” event in Monopoly GO will last from 10AM ET on Jan. 8 until around the same time on Jan. 11, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Road to Riches”

Tax and Utility Tile events in Monopoly GO like “Road to Riches” are really hard to hit all the milestones and get all the rewards for. A big part of the problem is that getting those tiles can be quite difficult, and it has very low synergy with other events. So despite a lot of the milestones being lower, you’ll need to get a lot of dice rolls to ensure you have a chance of getting them. You should also up your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from one of those tiles.

You’ll want to synergize with “Road to Riches” by trying to hit the nearest level in whatever tournaments in Monopoly GO coincide with it. You’ll also want to take advantage of the Gardening Partners event, since the early levels of those can get you a ton of different dice rolls. They’re really handy in that way.

Otherwise, you can get free dice rolls via daily Quick Wins and Free Gifts. We also have a list of all the free and safe dice rolls links you can used for Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile