All Monopoly GO Road to Riches Rewards & Milestones, Listed

A header-sized image for the Road to Riches event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly jumping up next to an image of a hotel.

The “Monopoly Origins” event officially kicked off January in Monopoly GO, and now the second event of the month is here: “Road to Riches,” so here are all the rewards and prizes you can get, listed alongside the milestones you’ll need to hit and our tips.

Every “Road to Riches” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
How to Play “Road to Riches” in Monopoly GO
When Does the Event End?
How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Road to Riches”

Every “Road to Riches” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

This time around, players will be able to get 15,765 dice rolls by hitting all 49 milestones in the “Road to Riches” event in Monopoly GO, while collecting some great prizes along the way. Based on my experience in the game cross referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, here’s the list of rewards, prizes, and milestones.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
1570 Gardening Partner Tokens
2520 Dice Rolls
35Sticker Pack
41080 Gardening Partner Tokens
545120 Dice Rolls
65120 Gardening Partner Tokens
71010-minute Cash Grab
815Sticker Pack
910150 Gardening Partner Tokens
10120250 Dice Rolls
1115Cash
1220Sticker Pack
1320180 Gardening Partner Tokens
1425Cash
15200375 Dice Rolls
16405-minute Cash Boost
1730Sticker Pack
1835Cash
1940210 Gardening Partner Tokens
20400700 Dice Rolls
214510-minute High Roller
2250230 Gardening Partner Tokens
2350Cash
2455Sticker Pack
257501,200 Dice Rolls
2655Cash
2760Sticker Pack
2865250 Gardening Partner Tokens
2970100 Dice Rolls
30600Cash
31150270 Gardening Partner Tokens
32175Cash
33200Sticker Pack
34225300 Gardening Partner Tokens
351,3001,800 Dice Rolls
3630020-minute Rent Frenzy
37350Cash
38400350 Gardening Partner Tokens
39500Sticker Pack
402,2003,000 Dice Rolls
4155020-minute High Roller
42600500 Gardening Partner Tokens
43650Cash
44700800 Dice Rolls
451,700Cash
46750900 Dice Rolls
47800Sticker Pack
48850650 Gardening Partner Tokens
494,0006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “Road to Riches” in Monopoly GO

“Road to Riches” is a Tax and Utility Tile event in Monopoly GO, which means to hit milestones and get their rewards, you’ll need to land on one of those spaces. You get, as a base rate, three Hotel tokens for landing on one of the Tax Tiles and two for the Utility Tiles. That take is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Road to Riches” event in Monopoly GO will last from 10AM ET on Jan. 8 until around the same time on Jan. 11, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Road to Riches”

Tax and Utility Tile events in Monopoly GO like “Road to Riches” are really hard to hit all the milestones and get all the rewards for. A big part of the problem is that getting those tiles can be quite difficult, and it has very low synergy with other events. So despite a lot of the milestones being lower, you’ll need to get a lot of dice rolls to ensure you have a chance of getting them. You should also up your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from one of those tiles.

You’ll want to synergize with “Road to Riches” by trying to hit the nearest level in whatever tournaments in Monopoly GO coincide with it. You’ll also want to take advantage of the Gardening Partners event, since the early levels of those can get you a ton of different dice rolls. They’re really handy in that way.

Otherwise, you can get free dice rolls via daily Quick Wins and Free Gifts. We also have a list of all the free and safe dice rolls links you can used for Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile

