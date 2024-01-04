News

All Monopoly Origins Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

A header for the Monopoly Origins event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly standing near some paintings and the logo for the event.

With a new year and a new season comes a new event in Monopoly GO, and this time things are kicking off with “Monopoly Origins,” so here are all the rewards and prizes you can get, listed alongside the milestones you’ll need to hit and our tips for getting there.

Every “Monopoly Origins” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Monopoly Origins” event has a lot of really great rewards and prizes players can get, provided they’re able to hit the milestones, so here’s a list of everything based on my experience with the game and on the list provided by the Monopoly GO Wiki. In total, there are 41 milestones to get for a total of 14,075 dice rolls.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
125Sticker Pack
24020 Dice Rolls
350Cash
412575 Dice Rolls
555Cash
650Sticker Pack
76010-minute Rent Frenzy
8350200 Dice Rolls
975Cash
1090Sticker Pack
11100Cash
12800400 Dice Rolls
13125Sticker Pack
1417510-minute Cash Grab
15200Cash
161,300600 Dice Rolls
17180Cash
18200Sticker Pack
19250Cash
202,000800 Dice Rolls
2135010-minute High Roller
22275Cash
23400130 Dice Rolls
241,000Cash
25500150 Dice Rolls
26600Sticker Pack
27800Cash
284,0001,400 Dice Rolls
299005-minute Cash Boost
301,000Cash
311,500Sticker Pack
322,000Cash
338,0002,800 Dice Rolls
342,500Cash
353,000Sticker Pack
363,5001,000 Dice Rolls
376,000Cash
384,00030-minute Rent Frenzy
394,500Sticker Pack
405,000Cash
4116,0006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “Monopoly Origins” in Monopoly GO

A header for the Monopoly Origins event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly standing near some paintings and the logo for the event. The image is part of an article on all the rewards and milestones that are part of the Monopoly Origins event in Monopoly GO.

“Monopoly Origins” in Monopoly GO gives players Top Hat tokens by landing on Chance, Community Chest, or any of the Railroads. You get two tokens for Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for the Railroads, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.

Don’t forget, if you enjoyed this event be sure to check out our Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Event Rewards and Milestones for all the rewards, milestones, and fun you can handle.

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

When Does the Event End?

The “Monopoly Origins” event in Monopoly GO is a four-day long event, meaning that it runs from Jan. 4 at 10AM ET until Jan. 8 at around 10AM ET.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Monopoly Origins”

“Monopoly Origins” is the type of event in Monopoly GO that I absolutely love. In general, you’re going to want to aim for a Railroad, because it has great synergy with the tournaments, meaning you’ll get tokens for both by landing on one space. In this case, that tournament is “Race to the Top.” Increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target to maximize your chances of winning big.

With that in mind, you’re going to want to make sure you’re keeping yourself well-supplied with dice rolls, since those are integral to getting points during Monopoly GO events. The easiest ways to get those are to get your Free Gifts and do your daily Quick Wins, or finish a board where possible. We’ve also got a list of up-to-date free dice link rolls for Monopoly GO, so you can check that out.

And that’s what you need to know about the “Monopoly Origins” event in Monopoly GO, including a list of the rewards, prizes, and milestones available, as well as our tips for doing well. Also, make sure you look up the actual origins of Monopoly the board game. It will make this all much, much funnier.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile

