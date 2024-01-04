All Monopoly Origins Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

With a new year and a new season comes a new event in Monopoly GO, and this time things are kicking off with “Monopoly Origins,” so here are all the rewards and prizes you can get, listed alongside the milestones you’ll need to hit and our tips for getting there.

Every “Monopoly Origins” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Monopoly Origins” event has a lot of really great rewards and prizes players can get, provided they’re able to hit the milestones, so here’s a list of everything based on my experience with the game and on the list provided by the Monopoly GO Wiki. In total, there are 41 milestones to get for a total of 14,075 dice rolls.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 25 Sticker Pack 2 40 20 Dice Rolls 3 50 Cash 4 125 75 Dice Rolls 5 55 Cash 6 50 Sticker Pack 7 60 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 350 200 Dice Rolls 9 75 Cash 10 90 Sticker Pack 11 100 Cash 12 800 400 Dice Rolls 13 125 Sticker Pack 14 175 10-minute Cash Grab 15 200 Cash 16 1,300 600 Dice Rolls 17 180 Cash 18 200 Sticker Pack 19 250 Cash 20 2,000 800 Dice Rolls 21 350 10-minute High Roller 22 275 Cash 23 400 130 Dice Rolls 24 1,000 Cash 25 500 150 Dice Rolls 26 600 Sticker Pack 27 800 Cash 28 4,000 1,400 Dice Rolls 29 900 5-minute Cash Boost 30 1,000 Cash 31 1,500 Sticker Pack 32 2,000 Cash 33 8,000 2,800 Dice Rolls 34 2,500 Cash 35 3,000 Sticker Pack 36 3,500 1,000 Dice Rolls 37 6,000 Cash 38 4,000 30-minute Rent Frenzy 39 4,500 Sticker Pack 40 5,000 Cash 41 16,000 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “Monopoly Origins” in Monopoly GO

“Monopoly Origins” in Monopoly GO gives players Top Hat tokens by landing on Chance, Community Chest, or any of the Railroads. You get two tokens for Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for the Railroads, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.



Don't forget, if you enjoyed this event be sure to check out our Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Event Rewards and Milestones for all the rewards, milestones, and fun you can handle.

When Does the Event End?

The “Monopoly Origins” event in Monopoly GO is a four-day long event, meaning that it runs from Jan. 4 at 10AM ET until Jan. 8 at around 10AM ET.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Monopoly Origins”

“Monopoly Origins” is the type of event in Monopoly GO that I absolutely love. In general, you’re going to want to aim for a Railroad, because it has great synergy with the tournaments, meaning you’ll get tokens for both by landing on one space. In this case, that tournament is “Race to the Top.” Increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target to maximize your chances of winning big.

With that in mind, you’re going to want to make sure you’re keeping yourself well-supplied with dice rolls, since those are integral to getting points during Monopoly GO events. The easiest ways to get those are to get your Free Gifts and do your daily Quick Wins, or finish a board where possible. We’ve also got a list of up-to-date free dice link rolls for Monopoly GO, so you can check that out.

And that’s what you need to know about the “Monopoly Origins” event in Monopoly GO, including a list of the rewards, prizes, and milestones available, as well as our tips for doing well. Also, make sure you look up the actual origins of Monopoly the board game. It will make this all much, much funnier.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile