Video Games

All Race to the Top Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

By
0
A header image for the Race to the Top tournament in Monopoly GO that shows the logo for the tournament and the time remaining.

The “Race to the Top” tournament in Monopoly GO is running alongside the “Monopoly Origins” event, and so we’re breaking down all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the milestones for the former, as well as some tips.

JUMP TO:
Every Prize, Milestone, and Reward for the “Race to the Top” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed
How to Play Monopoly GO “Race to the Top”
When Does the Event End?
How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO Race to the Top

Every Prize, Milestone, and Reward for the “Race to the Top” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled the below list of prizes and rewards you can get by hitting the “Race to the Top” milestones in Monopoly GO based on my experience with the game and the list provided by the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki. As usual, you’ll need to get five tokens to activate the tournament. In total, there are 3,440 dice rolls available.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
15540 Dice Rolls
240Sticker Pack
39070 Dice Rolls
41305-minute High Roller
511080 Dice Rolls
6150Cash
7200Sticker Pack
825015-minute Mega Heist
9225Sticker Pack
10275175 Dice Rolls
11300Cash
12400Sticker Pack
13375250 Dice Rolls
14425Cash
1550020-minute Rent Frenzy
16600375 Dice Rolls
17550Sticker Pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice Rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice Rolls
231,50015-minute Cash Grab
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice Rolls

There are also other rewards that you get depending on where you place in the “Race to the Top” tournament in Monopoly GO, though I don’t generally recommend targeting these, as they’re difficult to get without paying real money. Here’s the list:

1st Place: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

2nd Place: 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

3rd Place: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

4th Place: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

5th Place: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

6th Place: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

7th Place: 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

8th Place: 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

9th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

10th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

11th – 15th Place: 50 Dice Rolls, Cash

16th – 50th Place: Cash

How to Play Monopoly GO “Race to the Top”

A header image for the Race to the Top tournament in Monopoly GO that shows the logo for the tournament and the time remaining. The image is part of a list of all the rewards and milestones that are part of the Race to the Top event in Monopoly GO

“Race to the Top” sees players collecting Dollar tokens by landing on any Railroad in Monopoly GO. Just how many tokens you get depends on what happens once you land on one of those spaces, and there’s no way that I know of to alter what happens.

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

Don’t forget, if you enjoyed this event be sure to check out our Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Event Rewards and Milestones for all the rewards, milestones, and fun you can handle.

Related: How to Send Stars in Monopoly GO

When Does the Event End?

The “Race to the Top” tournament will run in Monopoly GO from Jan. 4 at 1PM ET until Jan. 5 at 1PM ET, making it a one-day event.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO “Race to the Top”

The “Race to the Top” tournament and the upcoming “Monopoly Origins” event have super good synergy, as both reward you for landing on Railroads. That means you should always increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 squares away from one of those spaces, as it gives you a high chance of winning big.

Otherwise, the best way to get more points for the “Race to the Top” tournament in Monopoly GO is to get more dice rolls. That means you should do your daily Quick Wins and collect your Free Gifts when possible. We also update a list of free dice roll links daily, so you should check that out here.

And that’s what you need to know about the “Race to the Top” tournament in Monopoly GO, including a list of the rewards and milestones and tips on how to play.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. Monopoly GO is available now on mobile.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan