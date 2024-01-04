All Race to the Top Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Race to the Top” tournament in Monopoly GO is running alongside the “Monopoly Origins” event, and so we’re breaking down all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the milestones for the former, as well as some tips.

Every Prize, Milestone, and Reward for the “Race to the Top” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled the below list of prizes and rewards you can get by hitting the “Race to the Top” milestones in Monopoly GO based on my experience with the game and the list provided by the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki. As usual, you’ll need to get five tokens to activate the tournament. In total, there are 3,440 dice rolls available.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 55 40 Dice Rolls 2 40 Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Dice Rolls 4 130 5-minute High Roller 5 110 80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 Sticker Pack 8 250 15-minute Mega Heist 9 225 Sticker Pack 10 275 175 Dice Rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Dice Rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20-minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 Dice Rolls 17 550 Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice Rolls 23 1,500 15-minute Cash Grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice Rolls

There are also other rewards that you get depending on where you place in the “Race to the Top” tournament in Monopoly GO, though I don’t generally recommend targeting these, as they’re difficult to get without paying real money. Here’s the list:

1st Place: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

2nd Place: 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

3rd Place: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

4th Place: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

5th Place: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

6th Place: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

7th Place: 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

8th Place: 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

9th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

10th Place: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

11th – 15th Place: 50 Dice Rolls, Cash

16th – 50th Place: Cash

How to Play Monopoly GO “Race to the Top”

“Race to the Top” sees players collecting Dollar tokens by landing on any Railroad in Monopoly GO. Just how many tokens you get depends on what happens once you land on one of those spaces, and there’s no way that I know of to alter what happens.

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

Don’t forget, if you enjoyed this event be sure to check out our Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Event Rewards and Milestones for all the rewards, milestones, and fun you can handle.



When Does the Event End?

The “Race to the Top” tournament will run in Monopoly GO from Jan. 4 at 1PM ET until Jan. 5 at 1PM ET, making it a one-day event.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO “Race to the Top”

The “Race to the Top” tournament and the upcoming “Monopoly Origins” event have super good synergy, as both reward you for landing on Railroads. That means you should always increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 squares away from one of those spaces, as it gives you a high chance of winning big.

Otherwise, the best way to get more points for the “Race to the Top” tournament in Monopoly GO is to get more dice rolls. That means you should do your daily Quick Wins and collect your Free Gifts when possible. We also update a list of free dice roll links daily, so you should check that out here.

And that’s what you need to know about the “Race to the Top” tournament in Monopoly GO, including a list of the rewards and milestones and tips on how to play.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. Monopoly GO is available now on mobile.