How to Get Thalamus in Hades 2

Making your way to the surface in Hades 2 is easy, but you still need to complete a special incantation, which requires gathering some Thalamus if you want a chance to survive up there. Here’s where you can find this chaotic plant.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Thalamus in Hades 2

Thalamus can be obtained by visiting Chaos after opening up the way to the Surface. You must visit the area above The Crossroads at least once, die due to Melinoë’s curse, and unlock the Unraveling A Fateful Bond incantation after speaking with Hecate later. The incantation asks for, among other ingredients, for two Thalamus, which you can’t find either in the Underworld or in the Surface.

To find some, keep playing normally until you find a Chaos Gate during any of your runs. Head down there and speak with Primordial Chaos, who will mention something about sensing your presence in the infinite abyss. If they trigger this dialogue, you’ll be gifted with some Origin Seeds, which can be used to harvest your desired Thalamus back in the encampment.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: How to Reach the Surface in Hades 2

Continue your run normally, and once you’re back at the Crossroads, head to the farm to plant the seeds. Origin Seeds take 7 Time until they’re complete, so head out for another run. Or maybe hang out with someone at the Hot Springs to kill some Time (not literally, unfortunately).

Each Origin Seed gives you two Thalamus, which is precisely what you need to complete the incantation. If you have the other materials already, you can finally cast Unraveling A Fateful Bond, which fully unlocks the Surface for you to explore with no restrictions.

After getting the first seeds, all Chaos Gates will now have a chance to spawn more Origin Seeds you can get with the Silver Spade, just as other regular seeds. Since Thalamus is used in more of the many Hades 2 incantations, you might as well grab them.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more