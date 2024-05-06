Trying to convince the Crossroad denizens to get into the hot spring with you can feel like an exercise in rejection. Here’s how to use the hot springs in Hades 2.

How to Get Someone to Join You in the Hot Springs in Hades 2

Once you’ve unlocked the invocation for the hot springs in Hades 2, you’ll find the steaming pool just beside the cauldron tucked away at the very top. And while that’s all well and good, you can’t go in it alone! And if you try to randomly gift the bath salts to your allies, you’ll likely find yourself rejected.

Almost everyone in the Crossroads with a portrait can join you in the hot springs at some point in Hades 2. This includes Hecate, Odysseus, Nemesis, Moros, Dora, and Eris. You simply have to increase your relationship with them. Each character has a different level of affection required to get in the hot tub with you. You can increase their affection by giving them Nectar and by fishing with them at the pier.

The requirements to coax each character into the hot springs are:

Hecate – 2 Nectar.

Odysseus – 1 Nectar.

Nemesis – 3 Nectar, 1 Twin Lines, 1 Nectar.

Moros – 2 Nectar.

Dora – 1 Nectar.

Eris – 3 Nectar.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once they’re at a high enough affection level, you can gift them bath salts, and they’ll join you in the hot springs. You can see how deep your relationship with each character is by unlocking the Empath’s Invocation, which you receive around the mid-point of the game. This will reveal your status with each of the gods, the Unseen, and miscellaneous characters in Hades 2.

The hot springs are also useful for passing the time if you’re hoping to grow some plants for invocations. So, if you’re trying to bathe quickly, I highly recommend Dora and Odysseus first. And don’t worry about not having enough bath salts. Like Nectar, bath salts can be purchased each night from the Wretched Broker in the Crossroads.

Hades 2 Early Access is available now on PC.

