Who Should You Give Nectar to First in Hades 2? – Answered

Nectar is a rare commodity at the start of the game, so you should be careful about who you give it to. Here’s who you should give Nectar to first in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

Who to Give Nectar in Hades 2

Cutting down the Titan of Time is no easy task. And to even reach his abode, the sieged House of Hades, you’ll need a loadout that can carry you through four levels. That’s where Nectar comes in. The first time you give an ally Nectar, they’ll give you a gift that can become invaluable in your quest.

And the absolute best place to use your Nectar early on is in the Training Grounds. There, you’ll find the skeleton training master Schelemeus, located to the far right of the Silver Pools, where you can unlock and switch your weapons. This valiant skeleton, who’s gotten a facelift since the original Hades, will give you the Luckier Tooth in exchange for Nectar. As such, I recommend giving Shelemeus the Nectar first.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Best Trinkets for Nectar in Hades 2

The Luckier Tooth will give you one Death Defiance, making it the best early game Trinket in Hades 2, and a high-priority trade at the start of the game. Death Defiance is essentially another life. The Luckier Tooth won’t restore much health at the start, but once you’ve leveled it up to its maximum potential at level three, it will ensure that you’ll recover 100 HP when you’ve died once. If you want even more Death Defiances, I highly recommend recruiting the familiar cat Toula as quickly as possible, too, as its familiar bonus is another Death Defiance.

Related: All Incantations & How to Make Them in Hades 2

Screenshots by The Escapist

If you already have the Luckier Tooth, the second-best early-game option is Dora’s Ghost Onion. The Ghost Onion will restore a significant amount of your health at the start of the game, though it will only last for a few encounters. Once you’ve reached the maximum amount of encounters, it will expire, leaving you with no Trinkets for the rest of the night.

Otherwise, if you’re just trying to get past the Guardian Hecate, then Odysseus’s Knuckle Bones is a good shout, too. The Knuckle Bones will reduce how much health a Guardian has and how much damage you’ll take from a Guardian. This can be useful all the way from Hecate to Chronos.

Hades 2 Early Access is available now on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more