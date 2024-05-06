What to Do With the Cat in Hades 2

In the forests of Erebus, there’s a chance you’ll stumble across a cat. But did you know that this cat can become a familiar in Hades 2?

How to Tame the Cat in Hades 2

Once you’ve unlocked the Woodsy Lifespring invocation at the Cauldron, you’ll occasionally find a glade in between all the enemies in Erebus. Here, you can also encounter a small orange cat.

This cat is a potential familiar for Melinoe who can fight alongside her. But you won’t be able to tame the cat until you’ve fulfilled four requirements in Hades 2:

Unlock the Woodsy Lifespring invocation at the cauldron.

Find the cat and interact with it twice.

Defeat Hecatae at the end of Erebus 10 times.

Craft the Familiar Treat using the Faith of Familiar Spirits invocation.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you’ve crafted the familiar treat, you’ll just need to wait until you encounter the glade and the cat again to gift the cat the treats. To craft the Faith of Familiar Spirits invocation, you’ll need two Nectar and one Lotus.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Nectar can be found as a location reward or purchased from the Wretched Broker in the Crossroads for Bones. But for Lotuses, you’ll need to find them randomly as you traverse Oceanus, the dungeon after Erebus.

But to be honest, the hardest part about getting the cat in Hades 2 is finding it again after you’ve gotten the Beast Loved Morsels. To reach it, climb the stairs of the Training Ground and reach the docks. This will take some serious time, as you’ll have two major incantations you’ll need to craft before you can easily traverse the upper floor.

Screenshots by The Escapist

If you find that this is far too tedious, you can opt to give the Familiar Treat to your frog Ferinos in the Crossroads instead. Don’t worry about losing your chance to tame the cat. You’ll be able to craft more familiar treats once you’ve spoken to Chaos enough times to unlock the Chaos Trials. These trials will give you both the recipe and resources needed to craft more Familiar treats. And every Familiar you tame can then be equipped in the Training Grounds with the rest of your loadout. Happy befriending!

Hades 2 Early Access is available now on PC.

