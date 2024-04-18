All Fated List Tasks and How to Complete Them in Hades 2

The Fates work in mysterious ways, only slowly unveiling their machinations. Here are all the Fated Lists tasks and how to complete them in Hades 2.

Every Fate Prophecy and How to Complete Them in Hades 2

Fate’s Prophecies are something that veterans of Hades will recollect. But to gain access to this long list of events that will come to pass, you’ll need to use the cauldron for the Fated Intervention Incantation. Once you’ve done this, you simply need to go out on a run and die.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you do, you’ll be visited by the portent of doom, Moros. Moros will then install the Fated List outside of Melinoe’s tent. Similar to Incantations and Tarot Cards, the more you unlock the more of the list you’ll unveil. Here are all the Fated Lists tasks and how to complete them in Hades II.

Fated List Task Task Description How to Unlock Reward Tools of the Unseen The daughter of the god of the dead shall possess each of the reagent-gathering tools revealed in the Silver Pool: Crescent Pick, Silver Spade, Tablet of Peace, Rod of Fishing. Immediately available. Ash x 40 Blades of Pure Silver Th daughter of the god of the dead shall use the Silver Pool to unlock the blades called Lim and Oros Immediately available. Moly x 1 Witch of the Crossroads The daughter of the god of the dead shall some evening prove herself against her superior at the edge of Erebus. Immediately available. Fated Cloth x 1 Harbinger of Doom The daughter of the god of the dead shall some evening summon our feared emissary to her abode. In a flash, she shall realize the incantation to achieve this. Must complete Witch of the Crossroads. Nectar x 1 Note to Self The daughter of the god of the dead shall clear any 3 Forget-Me-Nots after acquiring the resources being tracked. Must complete the Forget-Me-Note Incantation Psyche x 25 Customary Gift The daughter of the god of the dead shall give 5 Nectar to her comrades Must find Nectar Ash x 10 Keeper of Shadows The daughter of the god of the dead shall reveal a portion of the Book of Shadows entrusted to her. Defeat Hecate three times. Bones x 120

