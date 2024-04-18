Category:
Video Games
All Fated List Tasks and How to Complete Them in Hades 2

The Fates' list grows longer with each death...
Daphne Fama
Published: Apr 18, 2024

The Fates work in mysterious ways, only slowly unveiling their machinations. Here are all the Fated Lists tasks and how to complete them in Hades 2.

Every Fate Prophecy and How to Complete Them in Hades 2

Fate’s Prophecies are something that veterans of Hades will recollect. But to gain access to this long list of events that will come to pass, you’ll need to use the cauldron for the Fated Intervention Incantation. Once you’ve done this, you simply need to go out on a run and die.

Once you do, you’ll be visited by the portent of doom, Moros. Moros will then install the Fated List outside of Melinoe’s tent. Similar to Incantations and Tarot Cards, the more you unlock the more of the list you’ll unveil. Here are all the Fated Lists tasks and how to complete them in Hades II.

Fated List TaskTask DescriptionHow to UnlockReward
Tools of the UnseenThe daughter of the god of the dead shall possess each of the reagent-gathering tools revealed in the Silver Pool: Crescent Pick, Silver Spade, Tablet of Peace, Rod of Fishing.Immediately available.Ash x 40
Blades of Pure SilverTh daughter of the god of the dead shall use the Silver Pool to unlock the blades called Lim and OrosImmediately available.Moly x 1
Witch of the CrossroadsThe daughter of the god of the dead shall some evening prove herself against her superior at the edge of Erebus.Immediately available.Fated Cloth x 1
Harbinger of DoomThe daughter of the god of the dead shall some evening summon our feared emissary to her abode. In a flash, she shall realize the incantation to achieve this.Must complete Witch of the Crossroads.Nectar x 1
Note to SelfThe daughter of the god of the dead shall clear any 3 Forget-Me-Nots after acquiring the resources being tracked.Must complete the Forget-Me-Note IncantationPsyche x 25
Customary GiftThe daughter of the god of the dead shall give 5 Nectar to her comradesMust find NectarAsh x 10
Keeper of ShadowsThe daughter of the god of the dead shall reveal a portion of the Book of Shadows entrusted to her.Defeat Hecate three times.Bones x 120

Hades II
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.