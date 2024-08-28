How to Get Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact

With the release of patch 5.0, HoYoverse has finally added a mechanic that gives players more control over the rolls on their Artifacts. Here’s how to get and use Sanctifying Elixirs in Genshin Impact.

Recommended Videos

Getting Sanctifying Elixirs in Genshin Impact

There are two main ways of getting Sanctifying Elixirs in Genshin Impact, as listed below:

By extracting Artifacts through the Artifact Transmuter

By purchasing the Gnostic Hymn battle pass and getting it as a reward

Of course, if you’re F2P, then you’ll need to rely on using the Artifact Transmuter, while paying players or small spenders can opt to buy the battle pass and unlock an extra Elixir through the paid track. I’ll go over the Transmuter method in more detail down below, though be aware that it looks like you can only obtain one Elixir per version update.

Using the Artifact Transmuter

First things first, you need to get the Artifact Transmuter gadget in Genshin Impact. You can do this by checking your Adventurer Handbook and completing the Embattle task. This requires you to obtain a total of 25 5-star Artifacts, which should be easy to complete if you’ve been playing the game for a bit.

After unlocking the Artifact Transmuter, select it from your gadgets and then feed your unwanted Artifacts to it to get Extraction Progress. Once you hit 100 Extraction Progress, you’ll be rewarded with one Sanctifying Elixir.

It’s worth noting that you need to feed it +4 or +5 Artifacts in order for them to count towards Extraction Progress. In addition to that, +5 Artifacts will also net more Extraction Progress than +4 Artifacts.

As mentioned previously, you can only get one Sanctifying Elixir per version update via this method. This means that you need to wait for the next patch in Genshin Impact before you can feed more Artifacts to the Artifact Transmuter to get more Elixirs.

How to Use Sanctifying Elixirs in Genshin Impact

Now that you have at least one Elixir in your possession, it’s time to put it to good use.

Open up the Artifact Transmuter menu again and choose to create an Artifact. From here, you can select your desired Artifact set and piece, and also choose one main stat and two substats for it. The third and fourth substats will still be randomized and left up to RNG, but this will at least give you some control over how your Artifacts turn out.

Keep in mind that the amount of Sanctifying Elixirs you need to create an Artifact will also vary depending on the piece you’re creating. I’ve listed their requirements below:

Flowers: Sanctifying Elixir x1

Feathers: Sanctifying Elixir x1

Sands: Sanctifying Elixir x2

Circlets: Sanctifying Elixir x3

Goblets: Sanctifying Elixir x4

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Sanctifying Elixirs in Genshin Impact. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy