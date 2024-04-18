Melinoe has quite the Olympian task before her. But with the help of the gods and her Tarot deck, she may bring time grinding to a halt yet. Here’s all Tarot Cards and how to unlock them in Hades 2.

Every Tarot Card and Its Ability in Hades II, Listed

Tarot Cards can be accessed just before the Silver Pools at Melino’s altar in Hades 2. Here, you can primarily unlock the cards using Ash, which can be obtained as a room reward. Each time you unlock a card, the cards adjacent (but not diagonal) to your selected card will be unveiled. To equip a Tarot Card, you must have enough Psyche, as indicated by Melinoe’s bar in the top right corner of the menu.

Now, onto the Tarot Cards, what they do, and the materials you’ll need to unlock them.

Tarot Card Ability Resources Required The Sorceress (I) While you Channel your Ω Moves, everything moves slower for 2 seconds. Ash x 1 The Wayward Son (II) After you exit a Location, restore 2 health or twice that if you have no more than 30% health. Ash x 3 The Huntress (III) While you have less than 100% mana, your Attach and Special deal +30% damage. Ash x 10 The Furies (VI) Deal +20% damage to foes in your Casts. Ash x 3 The Titan (VII) Gain +20 Health and +20 Mana. Ash x 7 The Unseen (VIII) Restore 2 mana ever 1 second. Ash x 20 The Swift Runner (XI) Your Sprint is 20% faster. Ash x 10 Eternity (XII) Set forth each night with 1 Death Defiance. Ash x 20 The Centaur (XIII) After every 5 Locations, gain +3 health and +3 mana. Cinder x 1, Ash x 25. Must defeat Hecate.

I highly recommend The Wayward Son and The Titan as your first cards. You can then opt to replace The Wayward Son with The Centaur if you’d prefer another build. But no matter what, Eternity should always be in your deck as soon as you can afford it. Death Defiance can make or break a run, especially as you get deeper and deeper into the maze. Though, it’s not as useful in Early Access, when we only have Hecate and a few rooms to contend with.

Currently, not all the Tarot Cards have been unveiled. While Melinoe’s deck doesn’t follow the standard tarot deck, we can infer that there will be at least thirteen cards available during the full release. So, check back here to find out what the remaining four (or more!) cards are.

And that’s all Tarot Cards and how to unlock them in Hades 2! But Hades II requires you to bring your A game. So be sure to complete all the Incantations and Fate Prophecies you can to give Melinoe that winning advantage.

