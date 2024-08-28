Which Planet Should You Go to First in Star Wars Outlaws?

While Star Wars Outlaws is the first open-world Star Wars game, it takes a bit for the galaxy to be explorable. However, there are three planets that you can choose from when the Trailblazer gets its hyperdrive fixed. Here’s which planet you should go to first in Star Wars Outlaws.

Recommended Videos

Every Planet in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws has a total of five planets. The first is Cantonica, Kay Vess’ home planet. It houses Canto Bight, the massive casino city that first appears in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Players will begin the game here, but after the intro sequence, they will head to Toshara. After progressing through the main story a bit, players will have the option to set their hyperdrive to one of three different planets: Akiva, Kijimi, and Tatooine. Each of these three planets has Main Quests and tons of side content and can be completed and visited in any order.

Akiva is a lush jungle planet with lots of activity from crime syndicates and the Empire. Its main city is bustling with activity, with several merchants, a cantina, and other such hives of scum and villainy. It also features the best place to gamble in the game, so players may want to head there first to score some credits with a familiar face from the Skywalker Saga.

Kijimi is by far the smallest planet in Star Wars Outlaws. Its explorable area is only its main city, which is set high atop a snowy mountain. This planet will be familiar to Star Wars fans as it debuted and featured prominently in The Rise of Skywalker. But while the locale itself may be familiar, it is home to a brand new faction called the Ashiga Clan. This group is made up of a single species who all work together to serve their queen.

Tatooine is the most familiar planet in Star Wars: Outlaws and seemingly its largest playable area. This desert planet, which was once home to Star Wars heroes Anakin and Luke Skywalker, is featured prominently in Outlaws and is arguably its most exciting planet.

Related: How To Change Aspect Ratio in Star Wars Outlaws

Which Star Wars Outlaws Planet You Should Visit First

Tatooine seems like the natural choice to visit first and will likely be the first stop for many Star Wars fans because of nostalgia alone. But if you need another reason to head to this iconic desert planet, it happens to house some of the best and most beneficial content in Star Wars Outlaws.

We won’t spoil them here, but Tatooine is filled with references, Easter eggs, and familiar locations from the Star Wars films, as well as expanded stories. Exploring this planet is incredibly rewarding, as it features a massive map with iconic spots like the Dune Sea, Mos Eisley, and Jabba’s Palace.

In addition, Tatooine houses some of Star Wars Outlaws‘ most exciting Main Quest missions, as well as some of its most rewarding side content. Several crime syndicates are present on the planet, as well as major installations of the Empire. With an abundance of Opportunities and Contracts, Tatooine is a great place for Star Wars fans who are looking to grind Reputation with Star Wars Outlaws‘ best factions.

And that’s which planet you should go to first in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy