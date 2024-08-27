One of Star Wars Outlaws‘ best and most impactful features is its Reputation system. It has various new and returning factions from across the Star Wars galaxy, each offering rewards for getting on their good side. Here’s how to raise Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws.

Best Ways to Raise Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws

Main Quests

Several of the Main Quests are aligned with specific factions. While you can choose which factions to prioritize in side content, Kay Vess will end up working for and against various factions throughout Star Wars Outlaws‘ story.

However, there are still ways to raise or lower Reputation within these missions. For example, an early mission in the game will see players find information about a potential betrayal within the ranks of the Pyke Syndicate. Players have the option to give that information to the Pykes to boost their Reputation with them or share this secret with Crimson Dawn to get a better standing with them.

Contracts, Opportunities & Merchants

Players also have the opportunity to raise their Reputation with Star Wars Outlaws’ factions using side activities. The three methods to use are Contracts, Opportunities, and Merchants.

Contracts are usually shorter side jobs that are acquired from Contract Brokers and can be managed with them or at a terminal within the ship. These shorter missions are faction-aligned, and completing them can deliver Credits and Reputation. Individual Contract Brokers will have Contracts available for several factions. Players can have up to three Contracts equipped at once.

Opportunities are another type of side mission that can raise Reputation. These are generally a bit more involved than contracts, with longer Quests and more narrative involved. Opportunities can be tracked from the Journal. This mission type often has certain characters reach out to Kay Vess for completion. For example, a certain Pyke Syndicate Opportunity states, “Gorak gas a job for Kay that he can’t talk about over comms. He’s asked to meet at Makal’s Gambling Parlor.”

Each faction also has associated Merchants who will sell higher-tier items at a lower cost to Kay Vess when she’s in higher favor with them. They also have Opportunities available for Kay to complete to earn a better Reputation with their associated faction.

World Events & Random Encounters

Within the various planets of Star Wars Outlaws, Kay Vess will find random opportunities to raise Reputation with factions in small encounters with NPCs. When walking around hives of scum and villainy like cantinas and markets, players can come across NPCs to talk to or overhear. These can provide information about new Opportunities or have a quick conversation to resolve for faction Reputation.

For example, in Mos Eisley, there are two NPCs playing a match of the Sabacc card game who have a disagreement about the rules. Kay Vess can listen to both sides and choose which character to align with. Based on this choice, Reputation will be raised with that character’s associated faction.

And that’s how to raise Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30, 2024.

