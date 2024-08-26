How To Steal The Blaster Part From The Crimson Dawn Disctrict in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws has plenty of stealth sections to conquer especially when it comes to infiltrating Syndicate bases. The Crimson Dawn is no exception. If you’re after the Blaster Part inside, here’s the best way to get through.

How To Reach the Crimson Dawn Blaster Part in Star Wars Outlaws

Stealing the Blaster Part from Crimson Dawn is one of the toughest stealth sections you’ll face early in Star Wars Outlaws. Fortunately, with some patience, you can easily get it done. Here’s what you need to do.

After being denied entry by the Crimson Dawn guards head left to the adjacent room where you’ll find a vent in the corner. Crawl through the left and then once outside climb the structure and descend down into the stealth section of the compound. First, wait until the furthest guard is looking away, and then crouch and walk down to the first guard, he will not turn around so use your melee stealth attack to take him down. Now wait until the other guard is walking away from you, follow him, and do a takedown from behind. Next, climb up to the bridge and stealth takedown the guard watching from above before descending back down the way you came. Crouch walk under the bridge following the guard that walks a route through the center of the courtyard. Follow him through the section of computers and if you have the opportunity for a stealth takedown use it. Continue hugging the wall past the computers until you reach the cliffside. Here you want to climb up onto the ship landing pad (DO NOT USE THE PATH YOU WILL BE SEEN) Follow the edge of the landing pad using a stealth takedown to eliminate the guard in your way before hiding behind barrels on the opposite side. On the far side of the landing pad there are two guards watching a route, wait until they are heading towards your goal location and then follow them until you’re able to hide near the giant fan. Let them walk back the other way and then send Nix to hold down the lever to slow the fan. This can be found halfway along the route these two guards walk. (See Image Below)

With the fan slowed make sure you won’t get caught and jump up and through the fan. The final thing to do is to head through the cracked wall, down the ladder, and then collect the Blaster Part from the table.

This is quite a tough stealth puzzle for this early point in the game so make sure you take your time and ensure the coast is clear before attempting to move from step to step. If you rush things you’re more likely to get caught.

If you’re really struggling then your other option is to rob the Pyke Syndicate instead, so feel free to head over there and give that a go. However, with enough patience and following these steps you should be able to get the Blaster Part you’re after and continue the story.

