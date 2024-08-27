How To Change Aspect Ratio in Star Wars Outlaws

The first thing you’ll notice when you start playing Star Wars Outlaws is that it boasts an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio. The good news is that this can be changed, so if you’re not vibing with it, here’s what you need to do.

How To Exit Ultrawide in Star Wars Outlaws

Exiting ultrawide in Star Wars Outlaws is extremely simple, and can be done from the settings menu at any time. If you’re looking to change the aspect ratio then here’s a step-by-step guide to get it done.

Press the menu button Choose Settings Pick Display and Graphics from the dropdown menu Navigate to Cinematic display mode and toggle between Fill Screen and 21:9 Exit the menu

That’s all you need to do so that you can exit ultrawide, or simply change the aspect ratio to how you like it. It’s worth noting that if you aren’t playing in 21:9 you’ll notice the ultrawide aspect ratio appear during cutscenes and fade away as you’re returned control of your character.

Playing in 21:9 is going to be the most fluid way to enjoy the game’s story, and it also offers a greater field of view than the full-screen alternative, however, some players might not like the bars on the top and bottom of the screen. During my time completing the game, I eventually opted to change to fill screen, and I expect many other gamers will do too.

The silver lining is that no decision is permanent so you can always try both and see what feels best for you. Furthermore, it’s worth checking out the display and graphics settings anyway as there is a lot of options that can change how the game appears and make it just how you like it.

Hopefully using this guide you’re able to get Star Wars Outlaws to look just how you were hoping.

