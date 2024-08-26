How To Change Difficulty in Star Wars Outlaws

You don’t get a chance to change the difficulty of Star Wars Outlaws right away, which can throw new players off as they get started. Here’s how you can adjust those settings to better suit your stryle.

Changing Difficulty Options in Star Wars Outlaws

To change your difficulty settings in Star Wars Outlaw, open up the settings, select Gameplay options, and scroll down to change the enemy difficulty. However, if you are expecting one slider that changes the overall difficulty of the game, you aren’t going to find that in one spot. It seems convoluted, but it provides a ton of control over how your own save feels to play.

The first options in the gameplay category include enemy difficulty, the player’s health, and the difficulty of the wanted system. These all dictate how combat feels and how effective your blaster might be in a pinch. By default, these are all under regular, but there are four other options that get easier or harder.

After you pick the combat difficulty, you can then move on to options like exploration. Other games have experimented with the difficulty of exploration in the past, which means differing levels of hints. Star Wars Outlaws has joined that list and players can toggle to explorer mode to change how the open world feels. Some players may want easy combat but enjoy exploration that is more engaging.

One of the last difficulty options in the game involves lockpicking. If you want to successfully pick locks, you need to listen to the sounds and replicate them with the pick itself. You can add a visual notifier to match the sounds and you can make mechanics like picking locks easier. All of these settings exist in gameplay and offer you choices in nearly every aspect of the game. It just depends on how much of a challenge you want.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

