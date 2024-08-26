Best Blaster Upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws gives players plenty of ways to upgrade their pistol, but some of these are less effective than others. If you’re after the optimal loadout to take out the waves of enemies you face, here’s the ones that you should choose.

The Best Plasma Module in Star Wars Outlaws

The best Plasma Module upgrade for your piston in Star Wars Outlaws is the Rapid module. This upgrade for the pistol makes it a fully automatic weapon that can be extremely handy for blasting down groups of enemies at once.

This module isn’t just good for groups, it’s also a nice way to cut down a close-range opponent in seconds. Ultimately this is the quickest of the Plasma Modules, and the only one that changes to gun to be fully automatic and that’s why we suggest using it during your playthrough.

The Best Ion Module in Star Wars Outlaws

When it comes to the Ion Module the Surge is the best pistol upgrade. This is the last Ion Module you unlock and it’s significantly more effective than the traditional Burst option. The best part about this upgrade is that the gun becomes a single shot with the same effectiveness that landing the three-round burst from the initial version does. We can’t see any good reason to go back once you’ve unlocked the Surge.

The Best Power Module in Star Wars Outlaws

Pulse is without a doubt the best upgrade for the Power Module in Star Wars Outlaws. While the Bolt and Blast are effective, they both have their drawbacks with the former being weaker and the latter taking time to charge. The Pulse module allows you to charge the blast for maximum power but also gives you the opportunity to fire it off early if you need to.

It’s this versatility that makes the Pulse Power Module the perfect upgrade for your pistol and a must-have as you take on the latter challenges in Star Wars Outlaws.

