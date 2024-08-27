Which Faction Should You Side With in Star Wars: Outlaws?

In Star Wars: Outlaws, one of the biggest choices prospective scoundrels have is which faction they choose to align themselves with. Here’s which you should prioritize.

Recommended Videos

Every Faction in Star Wars: Outlaws

Before choosing a faction to invest your time in, it’s important to note that not all of them are equal. While much of a player’s choice in faction could be swayed by their favorites from Star Wars canon, some certainly are more powerful to align with than others. The four factions in Star Wars: Outlaws are as follows:

The Ashiga Clan

Crimson Dawn

The Hutt Cartel

The Pyke Syndicate

The Ashiga Clan, for example, is present only on Kijimi. So, players won’t get to experience them or work toward their rewards until several hours into Star Wars: Outlaws’ main quest when Hyperspace Travel becomes available.

It should also be noted that even though a faction lacks a physical presence on a planet’s map they can still have ways to earn Reputation on it. For example, Crimson Dawn is mostly absent from Tatooine, but has several contracts available to earn Reputation among them on that iconic desert planet.

What Are the Best Factions in Star Wars: Outlaws?

As aforementioned, personal bias is certainly a factor in choosing which faction to align with in Star Wars: Outlaws. However, Crimson Dawn and the Hutt Cartel are far and away better choices than the Ashiga Clan and Pyke Syndicate. Due to their somewhat more limited presence in the galaxy, as well as the situational nature of the Perks their gear affords, these two factions pale in comparison to Crimson Dawn and the Hutt Cartel.

Crimson Dawn and the Hutt Cartel have more of a presence on the planets where players will spend most of their time in Star Wars: Outlaws, especially Toshara and Akiva. Having a strong alliance with these two clans can be a massive help. Aligning yourself strongly with either of these factions will get players access to excellent gear early in the game. As an added bonus, players are also likely to run into iconic crime lords like Jabba the Hutt and Qi’Ra if they take this route.

Is Crimson Dawn or the Hutt Cartel Better in Star Wars: Outlaws?

While both of these two factions have their own unique benefits, from my gameplay experience, aligning with Crimson Dawn yields far better results. First of all, Crimson Dawn has a district in the main city on Toshara, which is the first planet you’ll visit after the tutorial in Star Wars: Outlaws. Getting a Good Reputation with this faction unlocks exclusive vendors with high-tier equipment, which can make the early game far easier.

Related: How To Steal The Blaster Part From The Crimson Dawn District in Star Wars Outlaws

If you choose to go all the way and reach the Max Reputation with Crimson Dawn, Kay Vess will be rewarded with a classy black and gold outfit with excellent stealth perks. Stealth sections are exceedingly common in Star Wars: Outlaws and can be frustrating at times with their difficulty due to some AI quirks with the game’s enemy NPCs. As such, Crimson Dawn’s perks, which help avoid detection in stealth sections, are a must-have.

The Hutt Cartel’s rewards provide gear that will better benefit brawlers in Star Wars: Outlaws. With increased grenades and ammo capacity for weapon pick-ups, the Hutt Cartel’s gear set can be useful for players who like to go loud. Even still, due to how much of Star Wars: Outlaws’ main quest is structured, players should definitely get a high reputation with the Crimson Dawn faction first.

Star Wars: Outlaw is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy