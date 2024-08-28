Persona 3 Reload Aigis/Aeon Social Link Guide (Best Answers & Gifts)

Aigis is one of the most popular characters from the Persona series, period. So yeah, here’s how to unlock and max out Aigis’ Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

How to Start Aigis’ Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Aigis’ Social Link in Persona 3 Reload will become available on 1/8. You can find her on the second floor of Gekkoukan High after school, right outside your classroom.

After starting the Social Link, Aigis will also be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays,and Saturdays.

Best Answers for Aigis’ Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Just like the rest of the Social Links in Persona 3 Reload, I highly recommend bringing an Aeon Persona with you before hanging out with Aigis. This will ensure that you get the maximum amount of rank points, allowing you to progress through the ranks faster. In addition to that, I’ve also listed all of the best dialogue options down below:

Rank Question Answer 1 What about you? Do you like it here? I like it here. 2 How can we make them understand…? Any option. 2 … That’s not true. 3 A white, spotted cat… Did you see one? I might have… 3 Goodness, really? Where might this have been? Any option. 3 Being separated from a loved one can be very distressing after all… All right. 3 And I was the one who insisted we search… I’m sorry. Any option. 4 It seems that ‘living’ is something that can’t be done alone… You may be right. 5 Did I do something wrong? He thought I was your boyfriend. 6 Was Mii-chan-san happy? Any option. 6 Was Mii-chan-san… grateful to have been born…? Any option. 6 For what purpose… was Mii-chan-san born…? Any option. 7 I was just curious. I’m doing it now. 7 … Any option. 7 Why are you so important to me? Any option. 8 January 31st… You’re right. 8 I love you so much… that I feel like I’m going to break down somehow… I love you, too. (Romantic)

Sorry, but I can’t… (Platonic) 9 (Romantic) There’s something only I can say, because I am unable to die. Any option. 9 (Romantic) Aigis is gazing at you intently… Any option. 9 (Platonic) Do you like taking photos? Any option. 9 (Platonic) There is one thing only a machine with a human heart can do… That only I can do. Any option. 9 (Platonic) Hehe. So, what were you and Aigis up to? Any option.

Best Gifts for Aigis

Unlike the other characters in Persona 3 Reload, you can’t actually invite Aigis out on a date, so there’s no need to worry about gifts for her.

Aigis Social Link Rewards

After maxing out Aigis’ Social Link, you’ll be rewarded with the Charred Screw key item. This allows you to fuse Metatron at the Velvet Room, which is the ultimate Persona of the Aeon arcana.

And that’s everything you need to know about Aigis’ Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

