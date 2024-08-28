Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Persona 3 Reload Aigis/Aeon Social Link Guide (Best Answers & Gifts)

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Aug 27, 2024 11:22 pm

Aigis is one of the most popular characters from the Persona series, period. So yeah, here’s how to unlock and max out Aigis’ Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

Table of contents

starting the aigis social link in persona 3 reload

Aigis’ Social Link in Persona 3 Reload will become available on 1/8. You can find her on the second floor of Gekkoukan High after school, right outside your classroom.

After starting the Social Link, Aigis will also be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays,and Saturdays.

Just like the rest of the Social Links in Persona 3 Reload, I highly recommend bringing an Aeon Persona with you before hanging out with Aigis. This will ensure that you get the maximum amount of rank points, allowing you to progress through the ranks faster. In addition to that, I’ve also listed all of the best dialogue options down below:

RankQuestionAnswer
1What about you? Do you like it here?I like it here.
2How can we make them understand…?Any option.
2That’s not true.
3A white, spotted cat… Did you see one?I might have…
3Goodness, really? Where might this have been?Any option.
3Being separated from a loved one can be very distressing after all…All right.
3And I was the one who insisted we search… I’m sorry.Any option.
4It seems that ‘living’ is something that can’t be done alone…You may be right.
5Did I do something wrong?He thought I was your boyfriend.
6Was Mii-chan-san happy?Any option.
6Was Mii-chan-san… grateful to have been born…?Any option.
6For what purpose… was Mii-chan-san born…?Any option.
7I was just curious.I’m doing it now.
7Any option.
7Why are you so important to me?Any option.
8January 31st…You’re right.
8I love you so much… that I feel like I’m going to break down somehow…I love you, too. (Romantic)
Sorry, but I can’t… (Platonic)
9(Romantic) There’s something only I can say, because I am unable to die.Any option.
9(Romantic) Aigis is gazing at you intently…Any option.
9(Platonic) Do you like taking photos?Any option.
9(Platonic) There is one thing only a machine with a human heart can do… That only I can do.Any option.
9(Platonic) Hehe. So, what were you and Aigis up to?Any option.

Best Gifts for Aigis

Unlike the other characters in Persona 3 Reload, you can’t actually invite Aigis out on a date, so there’s no need to worry about gifts for her.

After maxing out Aigis’ Social Link, you’ll be rewarded with the Charred Screw key item. This allows you to fuse Metatron at the Velvet Room, which is the ultimate Persona of the Aeon arcana.

And that’s everything you need to know about Aigis’ Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

