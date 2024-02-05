Persona 3 Reload Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Every Character

Charming your friends just by hanging out with them is one thing, but if you really want to speed things along, you might wanna consider gifting as well. With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the best gifts for every character in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Best Gifts Guide

If you want to fuse stronger Personas in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll need to forge bonds with the various characters you meet along the way. Just hanging out with them and picking the right dialogue options is great, but gifts will really help to min-max your Social Links. Keep in mind that every character has their own likes and loves, and you’ll want to give them a gift they love to get the most amount of points.

The more points you accrue with a character, the faster you’ll be able to rank up that Social Link. Below, we’ve listed every gift that your Social Links will love in-game.

Social Link Best Gifts Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess) Brand Bag (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 10/25, 12/6), Glass Vase (Rafflesia), Japanese Strap, Knit Rabbit Yukari Takeba (Lovers) Brand Bag (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 10/25, 12/6), Brand Purse (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 7/26), Brand Watch (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 9/6, 10/25), Perfume (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 6/7, 6/14), Banana Cupcake, Hand-Knit Scarf Mitsuru Kirijo (Empress) Goggle-eyed Doll (Shinshoudo Antiques), Japanese Doll (Shinshoudo Antiques), Banana Cupcake, Chocolate Truffle, Hand-Knit Scarf, Japanese Strap Yuko Nishiwaki (Strength) Brand Bag (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 10/25, 12/6), Brand Purse (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 7/26), Brand Watch (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 9/6, 10/25) Chihiro Fushimi (Justice) Brand Bag (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 10/25, 12/6), Brand Watch (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 9/6, 10/25), Book Cover

While there are other gifts you can get for each person, the ones we’ve listed here will give you three points, and the rest will only give two points. Because of that, it’s way more efficient for you to just buy the gifts that you know the girls will love so you can progress through their Social Link faster.

You’ll notice that most of the Brand gifts can only be obtained via Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities, which can only be accessed by watching TV on Sunday mornings. These items are limited, so if you’re planning on gifting them, plan out your Social Links in advance so you’ll always have a gift on hand.

How to Give Gifts to People

Finally, let’s quickly go over how you can actually give these gifts to your Social Links in Persona 3 Reload. Whenever you have an applicable gift on hand, you can spend time with a Social Link and the game will prompt you to give them something at the end of your hangout.

At this point, you can either choose to give them a gift and select something from your inventory, or decline. Even if you decline, there are no downsides. You’ll just miss out on the extra points.

It’s worth noting that Elizabeth doesn’t actually have a Social Link, so even if her requests task you with giving her an item, you won’t receive any points.

And that does it for our Persona 3 Reload best gifts guide. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.