All Voice Actors in Persona 3 Reload

It was exciting to find out that Persona 3 is getting a remake. The original game is fairly dated by modern standards, so going back to play it was a bit rough, and the shiny new version should be a great experience for players both new and old. However, the voice cast has been completely replaced for Persona 3 Reload, so if you’re curious to know the new voice actors behind the beloved main characters, we’ve prepared a list to cover that.

Here are the English Voice Actors for the Lead Persona 3 Reload Cast

Makoto Yuki Voiced by Aleks Le

Aleks Le is a prominent voice actor who features as the voice of many English-dubbed characters across both anime and Japanese games. Aleks Le recently played Eugene in the highly rated Cassette Beasts, Mash Burndead in the Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Zenitsu in Demon Slayer and Thorfinn in Vinland Saga. With that kind of roster under his belt, you can expect him to bring a great performance to the table when voicing Makoto in Persona 3 Reload.

Yukari Takeba Voiced by Heather Gonzalez

Heather Gonzalez has done a wide variety of voice work and has recently been involved in quite a few awesome games, including playing supporting voices for Diablo 4, Mineru in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Cocolia in Honkai: Star Rail, and Anisse in Fire Emblem: Engage. Her voice acting in Honkai: Star Rail was particularly good, which assures me that Yukari Takeba is in good hands with Heather Gonzalez.

Junpei Iori Voiced by Zeno Robinson

Zeno Robinson features across a ton of TV, anime and games. He’s best known for playing Genya in the Demon Slayer English dub, Hawks in the English dub for My Hero Academia, Frogado in Fire Emblem: Engage, and Goh in the Pokemon Journeys series. I’m looking forward to seeing how Zeno Robinson voices Junpei Iori in the Persona 3 remake.

Aigis Voiced by Dawn M. Bennett

Dawn M. Bennett is an experienced voice actor who features in a lot of English anime dubs, as well as voicing a fair few video game characters. She’s done creature voice effects for Diablo 4, plays an upcoming character in Honkai: Star Rail called Yukong, as well as Setsuna Tokage in the English dub of My Hero Academia and Arnes in Konosuba. Based on her Yukong voice acting alone, I’d say she’s a great choice to voice Aigis.

Akihiko Sanada Voiced by Alejandro Saab

Alejandro Saab is another voice actor with experience across both dubbed anime and video games. He’s played Gabimaru in the English dub for the recent series Hell’s Paradise, and done a fantastic job of voicing Jing Yuan in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Cyno in Genshin Impact. If you’ve been watching the most recent series of Vinland Saga dubbed, you’d recognise him as the voice of Einar as well. Akihiko will sound excellent in Persona 3 Reload with Alejandro Saab voicing; I’d put money on it.

Mitsuru Kirijo Voiced by Allegra Clark

Allegra Clark has a versatile voice and she’s done quite a few roles across a variety of video games including Bloodhound in Apex Legends, Dorothea in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Josephine and Clara in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Beidou in Genshin Impact.

Fuuka Yamagishi Voiced by Suzie Yeung

Suzie Yeung has voice work across English dubs of some prominent anime series including playing Ruke Rengoku and Amane Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer and Makima in Chainsaw Man. In games, she’s recently voiced Ochette in Octopath Traveler 2 and Admi in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Ken Amada Voiced by Justine Lee

Justine Lee has a relatively small list of voice acting under their belt, including Bokdari in Black Desert Online, the President in Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro English dub, and Chameleon in Path to Nowhere.

Shinjiro Aragaki Voiced by Justice Slocum

Justice Slocum has done primarily a few video game roles including playing a Citizen in Street Fighter 6, Tetsuro Kurumazaki in Lost Judgment, and some minor voices in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Those are all the English voice actors for the main cast of Persona 3 Reload. There are some excellent voice actors in there who I know will do an amazing job of voicing the characters, so I’m very much looking forward to hearing their performances when the game releases in 2024!