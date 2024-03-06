Persona 3 Reload Reveals Episode Aigis Release Window, DLC Roadmap

The Xbox Partner Preview on March 6 revealed some great news for fans of Persona 3 Reload. A bevy of DLC announcements are planned for Persona 3 Reload, including a September release window for “Episode Aigis: The Answer.”

Recommended Videos

Check out the reveal trailer below:

Finally, players who have experienced the epilogue from Persona 3 FES, “The Answer,” will get to witness it again in HD. This expansion was not part of Persona 3 Portable, but that version did include a whole story mode for a new female protagonist. Sadly, Atlus has no plans to include that particular content in Persona 3 Reload.

“Episode Aigis: The Answer” will kick off Wave 3 of the Expansion Pass for Persona 3 Reload. Before its release in September, Wave 1 and Wave 2 will hit. Wave 1 will include Extra Background Music Sets from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal. Wave 2 will contain Velvet Costumes for the party and even more Background Music. Interested gamers can purchase the Expansion Pass starting on March 12.

A remake of 2006’s Persona 3, Persona 3 reload follows the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (S.E.E.S.), a group of students who harness the abilities of powerful entities called persona to learn more about the mysterious Dark Hour, a time in which other people are put into coffins. The game received a ton of acclaim, earning high scores on Metacritic and other review aggregators.

I feel something as important as “The Answer” should have been included from the start for Persona 3 Reload, but what do I know? Atlus does like releasing multiple DLC content for its games after they launch, so I am expecting a super complete edition of Reload at some point down the road.

If you’re looking for more, check out our thoughts on how Persona 3 Reload felt incomplete at launch.