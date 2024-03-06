Category:
Persona 3 Reload Reveals Episode Aigis Release Window, DLC Roadmap

Arthur Damian
Published: Mar 6, 2024 02:09 pm
Persona 3 Reload DLC

The Xbox Partner Preview on March 6 revealed some great news for fans of Persona 3 Reload. A bevy of DLC announcements are planned for Persona 3 Reload, including a September release window for “Episode Aigis: The Answer.”

Check out the reveal trailer below:

Finally, players who have experienced the epilogue from Persona 3 FES, “The Answer,” will get to witness it again in HD. This expansion was not part of Persona 3 Portable, but that version did include a whole story mode for a new female protagonist. Sadly, Atlus has no plans to include that particular content in Persona 3 Reload.

“Episode Aigis: The Answer” will kick off Wave 3 of the Expansion Pass for Persona 3 Reload. Before its release in September, Wave 1 and Wave 2 will hit. Wave 1 will include Extra Background Music Sets from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal. Wave 2 will contain Velvet Costumes for the party and even more Background Music. Interested gamers can purchase the Expansion Pass starting on March 12.

A remake of 2006’s Persona 3, Persona 3 reload follows the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (S.E.E.S.), a group of students who harness the abilities of powerful entities called persona to learn more about the mysterious Dark Hour, a time in which other people are put into coffins. The game received a ton of acclaim, earning high scores on Metacritic and other review aggregators.

I feel something as important as “The Answer” should have been included from the start for Persona 3 Reload, but what do I know? Atlus does like releasing multiple DLC content for its games after they launch, so I am expecting a super complete edition of Reload at some point down the road.

If you’re looking for more, check out our thoughts on how Persona 3 Reload felt incomplete at launch.

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.