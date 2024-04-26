Enjoy a Year Recap and Extra Rewards with the Latest Honkai: Star Rail Web Event

Aside from the 1600 Stellar Jades we got to celebrate the first Honkai: Star Rail anniversary, we can also sit back and watch our own year recap with all of our achievements so far. And, of course, we’re rewarded with some more Jades for that.

Recommended Videos

The Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report is the recap for Star Rail, celebrating all the big achievements you made throughout your time in the game. It can be viewed by any player at Trailblaze Level 11 or higher by accessing this link and logging in to their HoYoverse accounts.

The special event goes from April 26 until May 7, 2024, and can be viewed as many times as you want. It includes a lot of interesting statistics, such as the most used characters throughout each month, how many Credits you spent in total and which choices you picked in certain quests.

Numbers are calculated up until March, so any new achievements and characters you got in the last few days won’t be accounted for, unfortunately. But your rewards will be the same regardless of how long your presentation was, so keep watching until the end to claim your final prizes.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Click on the gift icon to open the Rewards tab, where you can get a total of x180 Stellar Jades by completing the simple tasks shown here. You can get extras by sharing your own link with others, including items such as x10 Traveler’s Guide, x1 Fuel and x10000 Credits.

All rewards are sent directly to your in-game email, so head there to grab them as soon as you’re done with it. Similar events will probably start to appear as the game goes on and the years pass, so enjoy your freebies! You can also get a few more if you follow the latest special livestream, so don’t forget to use those codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more