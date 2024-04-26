Everything Revealed on Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Special Program Livestream

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 just got its first official info revealed in its Special Live Program, in its very unique, unhinged way of bringing us new info about the upcoming version. We got a return to the traditional patch cycle with the Anniversary gone, so let’s check it out!

Everything Included in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Special Program Livestream

Titled “Then Wake to Weep”, we’re getting the conclusion for the Penacony arc in this version. And it comes with new challenges to defeat walking side by side with the new characters ready to arrive in the game.

New Characters and Event Banners

Boosting our characters to even higher levels, we got Robin as the newest 5-star Physical Harmony character. Her voice invigorates the team to give them more damage and extra Energy through her Skills. She even sings while she’s on-field with her Ultimate on! She’s included in the very first banner during this version, alongside Topaz who’s making her first comeback.

Image via Hoyoverse

But if you’re looking for a more aggressive approach, Boothill is your man as our first 5-star Physical Hunt unit. His kit focuses on bringing his specific target down as soon as possible with his Duel mechanics, which gives him even further boosts when he succeeds. He’s the face of the second banner in the version with Fu Xuan, also marking the first time she’s back.

Image via Hoyoverse

New Content and Enemies

The Great Septimus is our newest Echoes of War Weekly Boss, fought as the big bad in this new version in one of the two newly showcased areas. It has three different phases, alternating between all-out attacks, shields and a final burning phase, where it gets all weaknesses at once, so going for Toughness breaking is the way to go here.

Image via Hoyoverse

New Events

Gift of Odyssey is back once again! Log in during seven different days to claim a total of 10 Special Star Rail Passes during the whole version. Your new characters are closer than ever!

Image via Hoyoverse

To restore the Clockie Theme Park to its former glory (AKA before Acheron cut its main hall in half), we got Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir as the main event. After directing enough films (and even commercials), you can earn the For Tomorrow’s Journey Light Cone for Harmony characters.

Image via Hoyoverse

In The Legend of the Galactic Baseballer, Giovanni returns to a battle-heavy event with roguelike elements. Defeat enemies, level up and choose which buffs you want to take for your team to enhance them even further to get your due rewards.

All About Boothill is a new assignment event, where players can learn more about this outlaw cowboy by collecting information on him through special character assignments out there. With generous rewards, of course.

To close out this update, we got Planar Fissure and Garden of Plenty back as usual, giving us even further resources for building our many characters. Definitely appreciated, especially with how RNG-heavy things have been going lately.

On minor updates, we now have an enhanced friends list, as we can now check what other players are doing at all times. Similarly, the Memory of Chaos has received a similar update, which lets us see which characters they used to clear it and how well they’re built. There’s also a team setup now, so you can save your favorite compositions for all times!

Also, did you know Robin is getting her own album? “Inside” is releasing on May 9th, containing three of her songs for the public, including a full version of the same one she sings during battle. It releases for free alongside the version itself, so take a listen once you’re done with the new story arc!

Redemption Codes

And finally, we got our usual codes for this version’s announcement. You have until tomorrow to redeem them, or they’re lost forever!

VSKTGNPMNBRB

BT3BG67LPS9X

RSKSYP646TR3

Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 version releases on May 7th, roughly one week and a half following the livestream. There’s probably a lot of new content not yet revealed, so keep your eyes open to it. Enjoy the Anniversary rewards until then, and good luck if you’re still going for Aventurine!

