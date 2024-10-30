Deadpool & Wolverine Streaming Release Day Announced

Marvel Studios has officially announced the streaming release date for Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+. It was back and forth there for a minute because the movie has been doing so well in theatres. Luckily, it seems like those of us who prefer streaming will be able to see it soon.

Recommended Videos

Deadpool & Wolverine is doing very well in theaters, thanks to giving the MCU what it needs. It will be available on the platform on November 12, 2024. The movie has achieved immense success at the box office, earning over $1.3 billion globally. Deadpool & Wolverine has even passed Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in cinema history.

The Disney+ release of Deadpool & Wolverine will include a special filmmaker commentary from director/producer/writer Shawn Levy and star/producer/writer Ryan Reynolds. The commentary will likely be very funny and will give viewers an insightful look behind the scenes of the film. Those who want it have to be subscribed to Disney+, so now would be a good time to get it if you are interested in streaming the movie.

Related: Wonder Man Teaser Features the Return of an Infamous MCU ‘Villain’

If you were hoping to avoid spoilers, then that will be much harder once it releases for streaming. There will likely be memes and clips online as more people will be able to record anything they’d like on their devices. However, if you are trying to avoid spoilers, it’s likely because you’re waiting for streaming, so the wait is almost over. As of writing, there are only two weeks left until the film releases for streaming.

This is likely not going to be the last time we see Deadpool in movie format because this film did so well that there’s no way Disney will let it die. If anything, we’re guaranteed a sequel thanks to the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy