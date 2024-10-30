Wonder Man Teaser Features the Return of an Infamous MCU ‘Villain’

The first footage from upcoming Disney+ MCU series Wonder Man just surfaced online, and it pairs Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Simon Williams with an unlikely sidekick: Trevor Slattery. Read on for everything we know about this unlikely partnership!

Trevor Slattery’s Wonder Man Role, Explained

Failed actor (and one-time Mandarin imposter) Trevor Slattery features prominently in the Wonder Man teaser clip currently doing the rounds on social media. Portrayed once again by Sir Ben Kingsley, Trevor is in the thick of the action. We even see him behind the wheel during a high-speed car chase, with Wonder Man protagonist Simon Williams holding on for dear life in the seat beside him! The exact nature of Trevor and Simon’s relationship remains unclear for now, however, it’s strongly hinted that they’re in business together.

Not only does Trevor film what appears to be an audition tape for Simon, but dialogue suggests that ol’ Trev’s fortunes are now tied up in Simon’s burgeoning acting career. “We both have a lot riding on this,” Trevor scolds Simon at one point. “You’d better not mess this up.” It’s an unexpected next step for the “Toast of Croydon,” even if his inclusion in Wonder Man wasn’t a secret. News of Kingsley’s MCU return in Wonder Man first broke in August 2022. That said, at the time, nobody knew how the Oscar-winning thespian’s character would factor into the show’s story.

What MCU Entry Did Trevor Slattery Last Appear In?

So, Trevor is apparently taking a run at Hollywood in Wonder Man – does this jibe with his most recent MCU outing? Not exactly. Iron Man 3‘s faux-antagonist last appeared in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he’d seemingly found a new home in the mystical realm of Ta Lo alongside his hundun friend, Morris.

At the same time, nothing in Shang-Chi‘s narrative prevents Trevor from leaving Ta Lo in search of fame and fortune. Heck, for all we know, he departed with Shang-Chi and Katy (since their exit happens off-screen). Either way, Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest will no doubt explain Trevor’s presence with a line or two of dialogue!

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ in December 2025.

