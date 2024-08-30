Every Marvel Studios Movie & TV Show in the MCU Phase Five

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s fifth phase has undergone some major upheaval since Marvel Studios first unveiled it. Not sure what’s still part of the slate? Then read on for a full round-up of every movie and TV show in the MCU Phase Five!
Every Movie in the MCU Phase Five
As noted above, the MCU Phase Five has been subject to several reshuffles over the years. Notably, one of its most hotly-anticipated big screen outings, Blade, was ultimately bumped to Phase Six. Some Phase Five releases (such as Thunderbolts*) also received new release dates originally earmarked for Phase Six productions. As such, even a big brain like Tony Stark would struggle to keep track of what is and isn’t part of the MCU Phase Five! We’re not that smart, but we are confident that the below list covers every movie in the MCU’s fifth phase:
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Feb. 17, 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023
- The Marvels – Nov. 10, 2023
- Deadpool & Wolverine – July 26, 2024
- Captain America: Brave New World – Feb. 14, 2025
- Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025
Related: Jonathan Majors Reacts to RDJ’s Doctor Doom Replacing Kang in the MCU
Every TV Show in the MCU Phase Five
The MCU Phase Five’s TV line-up isn’t any easier to pin down than its films. Plenty of the MCU’s upcoming small screen productions don’t have confirmed release dates (or even release windows, in some cases)! But as with the movies, it’s still possible to narrow down the Marvel Studios TV projects that fall under the Phase Five umbrella. We’ve even tossed in the I Am Groot shorts for completeness’ sake. With all that said, here’s how the MCU Phase Five’s TV slate shakes out:
- Secret Invasion – June 21, 2023 – July 26, 2023
- I Am Groot Season 2 – Sept. 6, 2023
- Loki Season 2 – Oct. 5, 2023 – Nov. 9, 2023
- What If…? Season 2 – Dec. 22, 2023 – Dec. 30, 2023
- Echo – Jan. 9, 2024
- Agatha All Along – Sept 18. 2024 – Nov. 6 2024
- Daredevil: Born Again – March 2025
- Ironheart – 2025
- Eyes of Wakanda – TBC
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – TBC
And there you have it: every movie and TV show in the MCU Phase Five. Check out the next Phase Five installment, Agatha All Along, when it debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 18, 2024.
Published: Aug 30, 2024 07:33 am