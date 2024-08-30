Every Marvel Studios Movie & TV Show in the MCU Phase Five

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s fifth phase has undergone some major upheaval since Marvel Studios first unveiled it. Not sure what’s still part of the slate? Then read on for a full round-up of every movie and TV show in the MCU Phase Five!

Recommended Videos

Every Movie in the MCU Phase Five

As noted above, the MCU Phase Five has been subject to several reshuffles over the years. Notably, one of its most hotly-anticipated big screen outings, Blade, was ultimately bumped to Phase Six. Some Phase Five releases (such as Thunderbolts*) also received new release dates originally earmarked for Phase Six productions. As such, even a big brain like Tony Stark would struggle to keep track of what is and isn’t part of the MCU Phase Five! We’re not that smart, but we are confident that the below list covers every movie in the MCU’s fifth phase:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Feb. 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

The Marvels – Nov. 10, 2023

Deadpool & Wolverine – July 26, 2024

Captain America: Brave New World – Feb. 14, 2025

Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025

Related: Jonathan Majors Reacts to RDJ’s Doctor Doom Replacing Kang in the MCU

Every TV Show in the MCU Phase Five

The MCU Phase Five’s TV line-up isn’t any easier to pin down than its films. Plenty of the MCU’s upcoming small screen productions don’t have confirmed release dates (or even release windows, in some cases)! But as with the movies, it’s still possible to narrow down the Marvel Studios TV projects that fall under the Phase Five umbrella. We’ve even tossed in the I Am Groot shorts for completeness’ sake. With all that said, here’s how the MCU Phase Five’s TV slate shakes out:

Secret Invasion – June 21, 2023 – July 26, 2023

I Am Groot Season 2 – Sept. 6, 2023

Loki Season 2 – Oct. 5, 2023 – Nov. 9, 2023

What If…? Season 2 – Dec. 22, 2023 – Dec. 30, 2023

Echo – Jan. 9, 2024

Agatha All Along – Sept 18. 2024 – Nov. 6 2024

Daredevil: Born Again – March 2025

Ironheart – 2025

Eyes of Wakanda – TBC

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – TBC

And there you have it: every movie and TV show in the MCU Phase Five. Check out the next Phase Five installment, Agatha All Along, when it debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 18, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy