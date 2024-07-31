‘Heartbroken:’ Jonathan Majors Reacts to RDJ’s Doctor Doom Replacing Kang in the MCU

All of the excitement around Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU has led many to forget that Avengers: Doomsday was a different movie at one point. Avengers: Kang Dynasty was going to feature Jonathan Majors in a major role, and the actors has finally spoken out about being replaced.

Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con saw Kevin Feige announce big things for the MCU, including the return of the Russo Bros. The biggest reveal, however, was the reveal of RDJ as Doctor Doom. The Iron Man actor will return to play one of Marvel’s most iconic villains and appear in the next two Avengers movies, leaving Majors as the odd man out after being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault late last year and dropped by the studio.

“Yeah, heartbroken. Of course,” Majors told TMZ after being asked about Marvel Studios’ pivot. “I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”

Majors isn’t looking to hold a grudge, though, showing love for the MCU and its fans after being asked about Kang returning at some point down the line. “Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him,” he said. “I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s roll. Hell yeah.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Marvel Studios took a chance on a controversial actor, and Majors knows that. He talked about RDJ’s comeback and how the Oscar-winner deserves all the praise he’s getting. “I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey has been greeted with patience, curiosity and love, and that [Ezra] Miller has gotten the same treatment,” Majors said. “And that they’re being allowed to work their art and be creative on that level… I didn’t really get that.”

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release in May 2026.

