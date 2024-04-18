The best Aventurine build in Honkai: Star Rail is all about getting the most out of this unusual gambler. As an Imaginary preservation unit, Aventurine specializes in not just keeping your team alive but effectively stopping them from even receiving harm with his shields. Let’s break down how.

Recommended Videos

Best Aventurine Build in Honkai Star Rail

Pretty much all of Aventurine’s kit is interesting. For starters, his normal attack actually scales off of his defense, which is great because everything else he does also scales off; we’ll get to that in the relics section, though. His skill grants the whole team a shield, which can stack the more he casts it. Then, his ultimate inflicts the unnerved status on an enemy and deals damage to an enemy as well.

His talent allows him to increase the effect resistance of one ally. He can also launch a fairly powerful follow-up attack by building stacks of Blind Bet, which he basically gets for everything but also gets when other allies launch a follow-up attack. He also gets bonuses to his crit rate based on his defense and can increase the damage of his own follow-up attacks.

Best Aventurine Relics in Honkai Star Rail

The best way for most people to build Aventurine is as a tank, which means you’ll want to go with the Knight of Purity Palace as his relic set. This set grants an increase to defense and boosts the power of shields created by whoever is wearing the set. This set’s been in Honkai: Star Rail for a while and is a solid go-to for other shield units as well. You can also consider the Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters if you want him to deal more damage, but we’d recommend sticking to the first set, generally speaking. His best Planar Ornament set is the Broken Keel, which boosts effect resistance, and also boosts crit damage for the whole team.

In terms of stats, as we alluded to above, you generally want a lot of defense. In fact, you want to hit 4,000 defense and then go from there. The reason for this is that at that number, he maxes out his crit rate boost from one of his trace abilities. Because of this, you basically want as many defense pieces as possible. Once you’ve hit 4,000 defense, though, you can look for crit damage or speed main stats to help make him either deal more damage or be even more consistent with his shields.

Best Aventurine Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail

As is always the case, Aventurine’s best Light Cone is his signature one, which is called Inherently Unjust Destiny, which boosts defense, crit damage, and follow-up attack damage. It’s very good, and you should go for it if you want Aventurine to be the best he can be. You can, however, make do with either of two four-star Light Cones: Destiny’s Threads Forewoven or Concert for Two.

The former boosts effect resistance but also boosts damage based on defense. Concert for Two, on the other hand, boosts defense and then boosts damage based on the number of allies with a shield. These are four-star Light Cones, which makes them a lot easier to get. You can actually buy Destiny’s Threads Forewoven from the Forgotten Hall shop.

Honkai: Star Rail is available to play for free on PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more