How to Like Comments Left by Other Players in Once Human

One of the most common commissions you’ll see on the Union Board in Once Human requires you to “View and like 5 comments left by other players.” Here’s how to complete the “Praise Be!” commission and like comments left by other players in Once Human.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have ever seen a blue and yellow translucent stick in the ground around the map in Once Human, then you already know how to complete the Praise Be! task. Those sticks are messages left by other players on your server and they can be placed just about anywhere on the map.

This specific commission requires you to view five of these messages and “like” them, which means giving the message a thumbs-up rating. Look at the steps below to accomplish this task:

Approach a message on the ground

Interact with it and view the message

On the bottom-right of the message window, you’ll see a thumbs up (usually with numbers next to it)

Click on the thumbs up and ensure it goes through by seeing the thumb change from gray to blue

Leave the message and repeat the process with four others

Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Find Messages From Other Players in Once Human

The easiest locations to find messages to view and like are at the major settlements on the map. These settlements are where you pick up commissions in the first place, and players usually leave messages right near the NPCs for you to view and like.

Plenty of messages to view and like. Screenshot by The Escapist

However, if you want to venture out more, you’ll also find plenty of messages near Rift Anchors and Crates at enemy-infested locations around the map. More often than not, you’ll see messages telling you where you can find the crates at a Rift Anchor.

Of course, you can also simply traverse the map and you’ll undoubtedly find more than enough messages to view and like to complete the Praise Be! commission in Once Human. Once you’re done with that task, you could also take on another, such as killing Treant with an Incendiary Blast.

Once Human is available to play now.

