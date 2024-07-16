All Alkirk Crate Locations in Once Human

So, like all points of interest, Alkirk has five different crates to discover. Here’s how to find all the Alkirk crates in Once Human.

How to Find All the Alkirk Crates in Once Human

Alkirk is a cozy, mist-shrouded town with plenty of things that want to kill you and nearly half a dozen crates scattered around. The most efficient way to find every crate is to start at the south entrance. I’ll then outline the crates in the order that you’ll stumble across them.

How to Find Weapon Crate #1

The first crate in Alkirk in Once Human is the most out of the way. It’s inside a farmhouse on the western side of town, just down the road. It’s a rather nondescript building tucked behind a few plots of vegetables. Just walk inside and grab it to reap your rewards.

How to Find Weapon Crate #2

To find the first gear crate, we’ll need to head back into town. You’ll pass a fenced in area, which might be a tennis court, with a Ghoul patrolling within.

Head to the brick BN Market and you’ll see that there’s a ladder on the side of it.

Climb up the ladder and up the next building adjacent to it, and you’ll find the weapon crate tucked in the corner behind the HVAC.

How to Find Gear Crate #1

Next, we’ll be heading down the main street, which slopes east. You’ll see a coffee shop to your right and a nondescript shop to your left. The shop we want has a green awning with a huge poster of a missing girl plastered in the window.

Go to the left side of this building (if you’re looking at it straight on). You’ll see a set of metal stairs. Climb them, but don’t go inside the building. Rather, climb on top of the door and use that as a perch to mantle onto the roof.

Once you’re on the roof, you’ll need to jump across two buildings to reach the first gear crate.

How to Find the Mystical Crate

Finally, we’re getting to the Mystical Crate. This crate, like the last gear crate, requires you to climb a cliff and glide down onto a roof.

The Mystical Crate in question is on top of a beige shop across from where you just picked up the last gear crate. The beige shop is beside a motel, and if you go inside of it, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find a Paper Doll deviant, which you likely haven’t encountered since the A Martial God quest. But this one is level 2, compared to that quest’s level 1.

Anyway, exit the town through the northeast and climb the cliff above the beige shop to glide down onto the roof. You can then claim the Mystical Crate.

How to Find Gear Crate #2

The final crate requires you to pull off the same maneuver. Though, it’s better to head into town and jump from the cliff on that position, as you’ll have a pretty good angle on the roof. You’ll then need to jump across the gap and claim the final crate.

Once Human is available to play now.

