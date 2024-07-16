Category:
All Alkirk Crate Locations in Once Human

Published: Jul 16, 2024 12:00 pm

So, like all points of interest, Alkirk has five different crates to discover. Here’s how to find all the Alkirk crates in Once Human.

Table of Contents

How to Find All the Alkirk Crates in Once Human

Alkirk is a cozy, mist-shrouded town with plenty of things that want to kill you and nearly half a dozen crates scattered around. The most efficient way to find every crate is to start at the south entrance. I’ll then outline the crates in the order that you’ll stumble across them.

Image of the Once Human map, featuring Alkirk with five icons imposed over crate locations and numbers written on each of them

How to Find Weapon Crate #1

The first crate in Alkirk in Once Human is the most out of the way. It’s inside a farmhouse on the western side of town, just down the road. It’s a rather nondescript building tucked behind a few plots of vegetables. Just walk inside and grab it to reap your rewards.

A yard featuring several vegetable gardens with a small farm house, shed, and garage in the background in Once Human

How to Find Weapon Crate #2

To find the first gear crate, we’ll need to head back into town. You’ll pass a fenced in area, which might be a tennis court, with a Ghoul patrolling within.

Image of a ruined BN Market with a yellow truck parked out front

Head to the brick BN Market and you’ll see that there’s a ladder on the side of it.

Player stands in front of a ladder leaning against the side of the BN Market building

Climb up the ladder and up the next building adjacent to it, and you’ll find the weapon crate tucked in the corner behind the HVAC.

The rooftop of the buidling beside the BN Market, with a glowing crate behind an HVAC system

How to Find Gear Crate #1

Next, we’ll be heading down the main street, which slopes east. You’ll see a coffee shop to your right and a nondescript shop to your left. The shop we want has a green awning with a huge poster of a missing girl plastered in the window.

A nondescript two-story building that looks both commercial and residential, the doors wide open and lights on in the window

Go to the left side of this building (if you’re looking at it straight on). You’ll see a set of metal stairs. Climb them, but don’t go inside the building. Rather, climb on top of the door and use that as a perch to mantle onto the roof.

The players stands outside of a blue door on the second floor of a building in alkirk in once human

Once you’re on the roof, you’ll need to jump across two buildings to reach the first gear crate.

How to Find the Mystical Crate

Finally, we’re getting to the Mystical Crate. This crate, like the last gear crate, requires you to climb a cliff and glide down onto a roof.

The Mystical Crate in question is on top of a beige shop across from where you just picked up the last gear crate. The beige shop is beside a motel, and if you go inside of it, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find a Paper Doll deviant, which you likely haven’t encountered since the A Martial God quest. But this one is level 2, compared to that quest’s level 1.

An empty street with a beige building that might be a bank in the background in alkirk in once human

Anyway, exit the town through the northeast and climb the cliff above the beige shop to glide down onto the roof. You can then claim the Mystical Crate.

The player stands on a cliff in the rain looking down on a roof with sky lights and a glowing red chest in Alkirk in Once Human

How to Find Gear Crate #2

The final crate requires you to pull off the same maneuver. Though, it’s better to head into town and jump from the cliff on that position, as you’ll have a pretty good angle on the roof. You’ll then need to jump across the gap and claim the final crate.

player stands on a cliff, looking at a brick building with a glowing yellow chest on it in Once Human

Once Human is available to play now.

Once Human
