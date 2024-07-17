What Is an Incendiary Blast in Once Human?

If you’re trying to complete all the Season Goals in phase one, then you might be stuck on a particular challenge. Here’s what an incendiary blast is in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Kill a Tangled Vine With an Incendiary Blast in Once Human

Screenshot by The Escapist

One of the Season Goals in Once Human is using an incendiary blast on a Treant vine. For starters, the Treant fight takes place around level 15 in Once Human. It’s the second major Monolith boss fight and it’s an extremely easy battle to win as long as you follow my guide on defeating Treant. However, the Incendiary Blast seasonal challenge requires you to defeat Treant in an unconventional way.

At the start of the Treant fight, the boss has immunity to all damage until you eliminate three Tangled Vines spread out across the arena. Usually, you simply go up to each vine, shoot at the red sacs at its base. For this challenge, though, you need to kill one vine using a specific form of damage.

The easiest way to complete this challenge is to use a Molotov Cocktail. These can either be acquired through completing other Journey/Season Challenges or from looting Mystical/Weapon Crates or crafting them with the Explosive Throwable Memetic, unlocked at level three in the crafting menu. I recommend having at least a few Molotov with you when you go to battle Treant.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With your Molotov Cocktails, go up to any Tangled Vine during the Treant fight and weaken it by shooting at the red sac at its base. Once its HP bar is nearly depleted, throw the Molotov Cocktail at the base of the Tangled Vine. If you manage to kill the vine from the fire damage of the Molotov Cocktail, the seasonal challenge will be complete. It can only be completed if the vine dies from the fire damage of the Molotov, so make sure the vine is weak enough to be taken out by one or two hits.

How To Find the Incendiary Blast Challenge in Once Human

Screenshot by The Escapist

Whether you’re trying to see if you completed the challenge or just want to see it for yourself, here’s how to actually find the seasonal challenge in Once Human:

Press “Esc” to open the menu

Select the largest event box at the top left of the screen (it will say your server name)

On the Tame the Staroid tab, click “Season Goals” at the top of the screen and then select “Of Mist and Mirage”

From there, go to the “Challenges” tab and you can see the Incendiary Blast challenge

I also recommend poking around the other challenge and event tabs in Once Human. Odds are you have some rewards or XP waiting to be claimed from tasks you accomplished throughout the game so far. Or, if you want another easy one to check off, here’s how to find the Electric Eel Deviant.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy