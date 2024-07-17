As you reach mid-to-late game, there is no more useful Deviant than the Electric Eelfor your territory. Here’s how to get the eel Deviant in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the Electric Eel Deviant in Once Human

You’ve likely seen beavers and rabbits running around player territories. But have you seen the Electric Eel Deviant in Once Human? It’s rather rare, but well worth the effort to get. And to get it, you simply have to fish for it.

The Electric Eel Deviant is a possible catch any time you go fishing, but it seems to appear most often during Party: Surge of Fish events. These events will occur periodically, so check out your map’s left corner to see if one is active. If it is, and it’s in a region you’ve unlocked, you can immediately teleport there to take part. These events only last for thirty minutes, and because the Electric Eel Deviant in Once Human has a low chance of being caught, it’s a good idea to always have synthesized bait on you.

I had the best luck with Drought Bait, which is the lower tier bait that’s immediately accessible from your synthesize table. It only requires corn to make, and corn has several spawn points across all regions.

That being said, I caught over twenty fish before I caught my first Electric Eel. That was during the Party: Surge of Fish event as well, which makes rarer fish more common. So, be patient and hope for the best.

How To Fish in Once Human

A problem many Meta-Humans run into is the confusing design of fishing. Once you’ve crafted a fishing rod, drag it from your tool inventory to your hotbar. Then, when you’re near water, hit the number the fishing pole is associated with. Then, press the right mouse button to extend the pole.

Pree ‘R’ to change your bait. If you ever run out of bait, you can buy more with Energy Link from the merchant at all safehouse docks. Once your bait is equipped, look at a pool of water and move your mouse over it. You should see a green circle. Click again and you’ll cast.

Once you get a bit, the circle icon for your reel will light up, and the timer will go down. You have to click again to start reeling. Here’s where most people get lost. On the far right of your screen, two new meters will appear: Escape and Break.

Your goal is to get the top meter completely filled while stopping the bottom meter from emptying entirely. The top meter represents you dragging the fish to shore and the bottom meter represents your line breaking.

You can drag a fish to shore by turning your camera either left or right, depending on which direction the fish is pulling. This can feel unintuitive because you can’t see the direction your line is going after the first few seconds. That’s why the meter is so important. If the top meter isn’t going up, change your camera in the opposite direction. And if it looks like the line is about to break, move your camera in the opposite direction to get a bit of slack.

Eventually, you’ll get the hang of it, and you’ll be dragging fish in left and right. And, hopefully, an Electric Eel Deviant, too!

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy