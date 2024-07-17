How To Get the Rabbit Deviant in Once Human

There’s nothing cuter, or more useful, than having a bunny Deviant. Here’s how to get the bunny rabbit Deviant in Once Human.

How to Get the Bunny Deviant in Once Human

So, there are actually two bunny rabbit deviants in Once Human! One is called Fetch-a-Lot Bunny and the other is called Lethal Rabbit. And, as you might guess from their names, they have two completely separate functions.

How to Get Lethal Rabbit in Once Human

If you wince every time you have to kill a rabbit, you might have to give this one a skip. The only way to get Lethal Rabbit in Once Human is by killing and harvesting dead rabbits. And I mean a lot of rabbits. When speaking to other players, I found that the average was around 40 rabbits killed and harvested.

It took me 75 kills. Yes, I feel bad about it. The best way to pull this off isn’t doing it passively, as the number is so large. Rather, find an open field that has at least three rabbits spawning in it, and abuse spawn points. You do this by killing the rabbits, walking far enough away that the other animals in the area vanish from the screen, and then walking back. Ideally, you’ll have several rabbit spawn points in the same area, so you can make a loop.

I found the absolute best area for this was just east of Tall Grass Inn, which you’ll have access to around level 30. But there are surely great rabbit fields in earlier areas, too.

Once you have Lethal Rabbit on your base, it’ll hunt in your territory and bring you back meat and hide, like a little cannibalistic serial killer that wears a suit.

How to Get Fetch-a-Lot Bunny in Once Human

If you’ve seen an adorable bunny hopping around player territories in Once Human, that’s Fetch-A-Lot Bunny! This doll-like Deviant can only be obtained by chopping down the extremely tall trees you can find around the game. These trees have set spawn points and must be chopped down with axes.

One of the earliest trees you can find is at the coordinates 5375, -6507, which is just west of Meyers’ Market. You can generally see the tree from a distance, as it’s so much taller than the rest. But if you go across the road, you’ll also see several statues of women. You can solve the statue puzzle by rotating them so they all look at each other, by the way!

Once you get to the tree, be sure you use an axe to cut at it, not a chainsaw. If you’re able to cut the tree down entirely, you’ll likely get two Fetch-a-Lot Bunnies for your trouble. Though, while you’re in the area, you should also grab the Beaver Deviant, which spawns close by!

Once Human is available to play now.

