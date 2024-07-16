How To Get Buzzy Bee in Once Human

When it comes to useful Deviants, there are few better than Buzzy Bee. Here’s how to find Buzzy Bee Deviant in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Find the Bee Deviant in Once Human

Let’s be real. The best part of the game is the exploration and killing. And you can’t do that efficiently if you’re starving or dying of thirst. That’s where the bee Deviant is. And Buzzy Bee in Once Human can be found very early on.

Just north of Deadsville is Citrus County, a sprawling farm that features a Mystical Crate, some malicious, fire-throwing scarecrows, and your first real option to grab corn for your garden in your territory. But if you’re very, very lucky, there’s also a chance that the Buzzy Bee Deviant will spawn as well. If it doesn’t spawn, it will appear in the pumpkin field to the right of the farmhouse and near the scarecrows.

This isn’t a guarantee, and in fact, I think the spawn rate is very low. And, unfortunately, there’s no great way to farm it. I’ve tried the world switch method, where you essentially go and check Citrus County, then drive back to Deadsville to switch worlds, then drive back out to the field in Citrus County to see if Buzzy Bee has spawned in. But this is both time-consuming and fuel-consuming.

Instead, I recommend visiting the farm whenever you’re close by. You’ll likely be swinging into this area or close to it to complete several quests in the early game (including a side quest that will net you another Deviant), and this is a much more natural way to stumble across Buzzy Bee.

Once you do have Buzzy Bee, it will help tend to your garden. It’s not perfectly efficient, but it does make the job easier. And you can keep it active by ensuring that it has what it likes nearby. For my Buzzy Bee, that meant putting loamy soil and a flower in front of it, building a radio, and setting up a nearby red light.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy