Smite 2 Ascension Pass Explained

The upcoming godly MOBA Smite 2 features a new way of getting rewards with the Ascension Pass. This will be used to get some exclusive perks for the various playable Gods, and here’s what you need to know about it.

Ascension Pass in Smite 2 Explained

The Ascension Pass is the new progression mechanic introduced with Smite 2. Each God has its own Ascension Pass, which needs to be bought individually to start getting rewards. They include various cosmetic items for the assigned God as you level them up, which range from new Skins, Emotes, Icons, and more.

The way they work is similar to the Mastery system, which is increased the more you play with a God. Worshippers will still work as usual, but you now also have the Pass option to start getting even more extras. While Mastery Skins are usually T2, the exact rarity for Ascension Pass skins isn’t defined just yet. An official list of what’s included in each of them hasn’t been made available either.

Image via Hi-Rez

This means we don’t have any info on how much each Ascension Pass is going to cost on Smite 2. However, the Deluxe Founder Edition and Ultimate Founder Edition for the game will immediately grant a few Passes for playable Gods on release. The Deluxe edition contains 11 passes, while Ultimate goes up to 23. Players will likely need to pay for Passes for new gods.

All Passes will be granted when the game is finally released in Summer 2024. The first Closed Alpha Test has already been stated not to include said passes, as progress will likely not carry over to the full release. More info on their exact content will be added as soon as we get it.

Smite 2 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

