Does Smite 2 Have Crossplay? Answered

Gods everywhere
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 10:25 pm

Planned as a new title developed alongside its predecessor, Smite 2 is coming to various platforms later during Summer 2024. And with so many different ways to join the battlefields, will there be crossplay to make filling lobbies a bit easier?

Is Smite 2 Crossplay?

Fortunately, Smite 2 is confirmed to have crossplay enabled from the get-go. While the first version only got a crossplay update years after its release, the new title will have it natively. Players from PC can freely join a match with their pals from Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X|S with no restrictions, which also makes finding a new match a lot quicker.

And in case you’re wondering, cross-progression is also enabled. So if you have the game on PC and later get it on Playstation, all of your unlocked Gods and skins will be waiting for you. Just make sure to log in through your correct account and everything will be there.

Smite 2 Crossplay Gameplay
Image via Hi-Rez

The game will eventually go Free-to-play after it officially launches, this is perfect for when your couch feels more comfortable than your old PC chair when all you’re looking for is to have some quick matches.

The only “but” here is for Xbox players. Regardless of their device of choice, they all need to have an active Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass Core subscription to play it. This will be a requirement for Closed Alpha tests and will most likely carry on to the full release, as this is usual for online games on the platform.

But with that out of the table, finding matches should be no trouble. The first Smite never had issues with it once Crossplay kicked in, and its successor will likely ride a similar wave. Especially when it finally goes free-to-play in its official release.

